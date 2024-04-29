Side by side images of a man holding a chicken during nighttime.
Screengrabs via @olyagee3/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I have never laughed harder in my life’: Door cam captures the moment an escaped chicken is escorted home by unamused neighbor

Now here's something you don't see every day.
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:06 am

They say that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. From time to time, though, life conspires against you in the funniest way imaginable, leaving you at a complete loss. For example, what if your lemons are a chicken?

I know it sounds bizarre, to say the least, but that’s exactly the kind of situation our modern-day hero found himself in after finding a stray chicken. Where did he find it? Who does it belong to? These are the questions plaguing folks who have come across a TikTok clip posted by @olyagee3. In it, we see a young man walk up, chicken in hand, to ring the poster’s doorbell, ready to return the escaped animal in the middle of the night. Luck isn’t on his side, though, as he ends up having to ask the door cam “Is this your chicken?” (much to his chagrin).

@olyagee3

i even unprivated my account for this, i have never laughed harder in my life 😂😂😂 #ringdoorbell #ring #fyp #relatable #fyp #ringcamera

♬ original sound – Olya Gee

All this poor man wanted was to safely escort the chicken home and return to his peaceful life. Alas, his quest to find its owner was not yet done. While that sucks for him, at least it’s providing TikTok users with a good laugh, something many of us need. “I don’t know what’s funnier, his blank stare at the message or the look of defeat,” one person commented, and I have to agree with them. “He was in no mood for the adorable recording,” another said. In all honesty, who would be?

Escaped animals can be a huge cause for concern, especially when they’re the wild kind, or someone’s cherished pet. It’s okay to be amused by this particular situation, though, as the chicken eventually returned to its owner (who was actually the poster’s neighbor). All’s well that ends well.

Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.