Air Force instructor pilot dies: His cause of death, explained

On Monday, May 10, 2024, Capt. John Robertson, an Air Force instructor pilot, was seriously injured in a freak training accident and later died, ABC News reported.

The accident happened at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, and Robertson died in the hospital the next day, surrounded by family. Regarding Robertson’s death, Col. Mitchell J. Cok said, “This is a devastating loss for Captain Robertson’s family and loved one and for the entire 80th Flying Training Wing. Captain Robertson was a highly valued Airman and instructor pilot. Our deepest condolences go with all who knew and loved him.”

The ejection seat activated

Image via John Ingle/U.S. Air Force

Capt. Robertson was in a T-6A Texan II single-engine, two-seat plane for ground operations when the ejection seat activated. The exact nature of Roberston’s injuries was not publicly available. No one else was injured. An interim safety board convened to investigate what may have caused the accident. The board would release a full report once their investigation was complete.

Sheppard security forces, fire, and medical personnel responded to the situation and Robertson was transported to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, TX where treatment continued. Still, Robertson succumbed to his injuries the next day.

According to WFAA, instructors sit in the back seat during T-6A training flights, and both the front and back of the plane have ejector seats, activated by a handle. Two years before Robertson died, in 2022, the T-6 fleet and other aircraft were grounded with ejection seat defects.

