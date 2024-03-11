‘If its Boeing, I’m not going’: Plane loses wheel during takeoff, wreaking havoc and convincing us all to avoid air travel forever

Traveling by plane can be a scary experience, despite the chances of dying in a plane crash being lower than being eaten by a shark. That being said, if you looked out your window and saw the wheel fall off, no one would blame you for thinking you were about to die.

And that is exactly what happened last week when part of the landing gear from a United Airlines Boeing 777 fell off of the plane during takeoff. A video posted on TikTok shows the aftermath where the landing gear fell off and hit a couple of parked cars.

In another video you can clearly see a wheel drop from the plane as it’s lifting off.

Understandably, the event caused concern at the time; you see, an aircraft usually needs its landing gear in order to land safely. The plane was leaving from San Francisco on Thursday and was bound for Japan. Thankfully, the crew were able to land it safely after it was diverted to Los Angeles. Legend has it the wheel is still on its way to Japan.

This is the second incident involving a part of a Boeing falling off whilst in the air. In January, the door on an Alaskan Airlines plane somehow came off whilst making a trip from Portland to Ontario, California. Boeing took accountability for the incident, according to Last Week Tonight. While in both instances no one was killed and there were very few injuries, but it makes you wonder what these planes are held together with. Either way, it’s looking like people may want to avoid flying in any Boeing planes for the foreseeable future.