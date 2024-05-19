What is the origin story of Leatherman’s famous ‘pocket survival tool?’

Ever found yourself in the moment when you were camping and realized the only tool you packed was your smartphone? Yep, been there, done that, and regretted it every time. What we all needed in those moments was a Leatherman pocket-sized toolbox that could make anyone feel like a DIY superhero.

Recommended Videos

Leatherman is a brand renowned for its multi-tools and pocket survival tools, designed to provide a wide array of functionalities in a compact form. While Leatherman offers a variety of models, one of their most iconic and foundational products is the Leatherman Pocket Survival Tool. This tool epitomizes the concept of a pocket survival tool with its versatility and compact design.

The PST, not to be confused with “Please Send Tacos” — although, arguably, both are essential survival requests — paved the way for the multi-tool industry and has been a staple in the toolkit of everyday users.

The road to tool glory

In 1975, Tim Leatherman created a pocket knife with pliers, founding Leatherman in Portland, Oregon. Now, the company produces 10,000 hand-assembled multitools daily. https://t.co/9gGqZL2bhN pic.twitter.com/ltcSk6xEPa — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 19, 2024

Back in 1975, a guy named Tim Leatherman (yes, that’s his real name, and no, he wasn’t a leather craftsman) was on a budget road trip through Europe with his wife. While traveling through Europe with his wife in a cranky Fiat 600, Tim frequently encountered leaky plumbing and a problematic car. He found himself continually needing to make repairs on the go, but the pocket knife he carried wasn’t sufficient for the mechanical and plumbing issues he faced. What he really needed was something portable that combined both a knife and a pair of pliers.

Motivated by this need, Tim Leatherman returned to the United States and began working on a new tool in his garage in 1975. His goal was to create a portable, easy-to-carry device that effectively combined the functionality of a knife and a pair of pliers along with other handy features like screwdrivers and files. After several years of trial, error, and refinement, Leatherman completed his design for a compact, foldable tool that included pliers, wire cutters, a knife, a saw, and a can opener among other features. However, bringing his invention to market wasn’t immediate; he faced numerous rejections as he shopped the prototype around to potential manufacturers.

The big breakthrough came in 1983 when Leatherman entered into a partnership with college friend Steve Berliner, who helped him manufacture and market the tool. They named the original product the “Pocket Survival Tool” (PST) and started the Leatherman Tool Group. The first Leatherman tools were sold in May 1983, and despite a slow start, they eventually became popular, especially within the DIY and outdoor adventure communities.

Over the years, Leatherman has come out with all sorts of variations on the original design — from the teeny-tiny Micra to the beastly Super Tool 300. They have even got a version called the Tread, which is basically a wearable multi-tool that masquerades as a bracelet.

I’ve carried a Leatherman PST for thirty years. Finally found a tactical black one after searching for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/cqAsoqlFvn — klcorridon (@CorridonKL) December 7, 2023

Today, Leatherman tools are the go-to gadget for anyone who’s ever thought, “I could fix this if I just had the right tool.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more