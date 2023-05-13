‘Go woke, go broke’: Lauren Boebert joins Ron DeSantis in punishing Disney for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

There are some kids who grow up supporting the Injustice League over Batman, Wonder Woman and co., and it turns out these people often end up as Republican politicians. So, it’s no surprise that Lauren Boebert, congresswoman and wife of a noted sex offender, has joined the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, in his crusade to erase the existence of LGBTQ+ people, all while also pissing off one of the biggest and most beloved corporations in his state.

In a recent statement (via Newsweek), Boebert has taken a direct aim at Disney by supporting a bill that would scrap the two no-fly zones that the company has over their amusement parks as “woke corporations shouldn’t get any favors from the government.”

Boebert, who is one of the original cosponsors of HR 3109, the bill in question, has established that she is against Disney getting any special treatment from the goverment.

“The FAA [Federal Aviation Authority] has no business granting a no-fly-zone over Disney parks. Universal Studios, Hershey Park, Six Flags, and other theme parks don’t have no-fly-zones over them, and it’s time for Disney to get the same treatment. No corporation should get preferential treatment from the government—especially when it is grooming children. Go woke, go broke.”

This all follows a much publicized dispute between the entertainment conglomerate and DeSantis, after the company criticized the governor’s regressive ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Since then, DeSantis has maliciously and aggressively targeted the business, possibly to the point of illegality. Disney have had permanent exclusionary zones for aircrafts over their property since 2003, but if the bill is passed on May 5, it will be losing this particular privilege.

Boebert’s grooming claim is ironic considering her husband’s past, and her support of various Republican lawmakers who’ve either engaged in or helped to cover up sexual abuse. However, that’s the narrative that she and her fellow Republicans are going for when criticizing Disney’s lack of support for the governer’s law, which doesn’t allow for educators to discuss sexual and gender identity with students.

The battle between Disney and the state of Florida has been heating up, with each side going tit-for-tat, sometimes in some creative and hilarious ways. For years, the corporation has been allowed to operate its zone around its park in Orlando and operate local services, but all this is has been under threat since DeSantis repealed the board that oversaw the special tax zone, replacing it with one packed with his cronies.

Many other Republicans have also supported the bill and DeSantis, but the former governer of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson told Fox: “You don’t use the heavy hand of government to punish business. The left does that.”

While Disney has been holding its own again the Florida governor, with Boebert and the rest of the brain trust at his side, who knows how far DeSantis’ vindictive crusade against the House of Mouse will go?