‘From the slutwalk to the RNC’: Amber Rose choosing now to wave her MAGA flag begs questions about her failed crypto scheme

Once hailed as a pro-choice feminist media personality, Amber Rose has shockingly pulled a full 360 hailing Trump at the Republican National Convention 2024. What exactly is going on behind the scenes?

A model and rapper who previously called Donald Trump “an idiot” during the 2016 Presidential Elections, Amber Rose has now had a complete MAGA makeover and is hailing the former President as “the best chance at a better life for Americans” (JD Vance 2.0?). The public reaction to her change of heart is widely split, but her sudden makeover is not simply out of concern for the political scenario of the United States (because if it was, she would choose better).

“I let go of my fear of judgment, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left, and I put the red hat on too,” the model said in her speech at the RNC 2024 day one. But is she telling the truth behind her sudden love for the orange head under the red hat? Amber Rose is known for her feminist movement SlutWalk, standing against victim-blaming and slut-shaming while also reclaiming the word “slut” and empowering individuals to embrace their sexuality without fear of judgment.

What’s surprising is the Republicans support everything her movement stood against— be it racism, body-shaming, sexism, or freedom for women to make choices. Remember when Trump tried to decide for American women what to do with their bodies? How does Amber Rose’s pro-choice stance align with Trump’s intruding ideology for women’s bodies? Well, there might be a bigger ploy cooking here.

Amber Rose might be trying to get a pardon for her failed crypto scam

A little birdie told me Amber Rose has a crypto scam that is being investigated by the feds, that's why she is trying to get close to Trump. She might need a pardon. It all makes sense now. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 17, 2024

While the internet was confused and speculating on Amber Rose’s true intentions behind siding with the Republicans, one user might have cracked the mystery. Alex Cole, a software engineer and pilot on X as @acnewsitics, revealed how Amber Rose has a crypto scam under investigation by the Feds. While there is no official news to back up the claim, a screenshot of Amber’s old X post somehow connects the dots.

It’s true pic.twitter.com/hRdJ7ibJBx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 17, 2024

A month ago on June 26, Amber teased her 3.5 million followers on X with a post saying “Y’all ready for my coin to drop?” as she jumped into the meme coin craze by launching her token MUVA. However, a damning community note issued warnings about MUVA on the post, highlighting Amber’s previous involvement with ‘scam’ crypto promotions.

If Alex Cole’s little inside info is true, then the model has perfect reasons for her sudden interest in the Republicans and Trump. If the feds find her guilty of the crypto scam, her close contacts with Trump might help her gain a pardon and walk free without punishment, something the former president has done multiple times for several of his felon friends.

