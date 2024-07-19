‘BRO WHAT DID HE SAY’: Donald Trump Jr. calling his own daughter ‘sexy’ proves he didn’t just inherit his dad’s name

At this point, it almost seems as though members of the Trump family are attracted to controversy like a moth to a flame. This time around, a head-turning comment from Donald Trump Jr. might be as controversial as one can get.

Over on TikTok, Trump Jr. shared a video of himself and his 17-year-old daughter Kai sitting in makeup chairs and getting prepared to go on stage for the RNC several days ago. As the duo were sitting together, Trump Jr. appeared gleeful and over the moon as he then specifically focused his attention on his daughter by asking: “Kai, what do you think? Gettin’ makeup, make me look sexy like you.” Wait, what?!

As to be expected, commenters flocked to the replies section in absolute droves, with the majority of TikTokers replying with questions such as “BRO WHAT DID HE SAY” and “wait a damn minute.” Another commenter explained that they had replayed the video several times and wondered if they simply misheard, but in the end, that same TikToker was unfortunately convinced that they had Trump Jr.’s remarks loud and clear.

And while it’s entirely possible that Trump Jr. simply (and foolishly) used the wrong words in the moment to describe his love and affection for his eldest daughter, the remarks are especially concerning considering past comments that his father Donald Trump has made years before about his own daughter Ivanka: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

From now on, perhaps it’s best that the Trump men keep their opinions about their daughters to themselves — or at least while a camera is around and recording them.

