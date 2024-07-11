The Trump family’s net worths, ranked

The Trumps aren’t even among the wealthiest families in America, but each member of the white-collar fam still sports more cash in their pocket than the average American will earn in a lifetime.

Each member of the family, down to its youngest addition, is worth millions, with some — like their pigheaded patriarch — boasting a net worth in the billions. Due to seemingly unending legal issues, questionable business dealings, and those sky-high court fees, they’ve taken a major hit over the last few years, but every member of the Trump family is still doing just fine financially.

The Trump family’s wealthiest members, ranked

Donald Trump is notoriously stingy, infamously cheaping out on his own employees and vendors and, as it turns out, even his own kids. While he has worked to spread the wealth, as it were, among his five children, he’s still keeping the bulk of it to himself.

7. Barron Trump — unknown

He may not fall at the bottom of the Trump lineup, but since 18-year-old Barron Trump’s net worth isn’t widely known, he appears to be the least wealthy member of the family. He’ll likely inherit a fair amount of cash once he gets a bit older, but for now he’s got more important things to focus on.

6. Tiffany Trump — $10 million

The least-known Trump child is also among the poorest Trump family member, but that by no means makes Tiffany Trump anything but extremely wealthy. She’s still worth an estimated $10 million, and for someone who spends most of her time working on a career in content creation, that’s pretty darn great.

5. Melania Trump — $50 million

Donald Trump’s third wife and the mother of his fifth child, Melania Trump was the reluctant First Lady of the United States for four years, and has since largely secluded herself in one of her family’s opulent abodes. She’s still married to the former president and floundering businessman, however, and that gives her the privilege of a thoroughly stacked bank account.

4. Eric Trump — $350 million

The third Trump child has spent a good amount of his public-facing career being the subject of ridicule, but he may be the one left laughing after getting a good look at his bank account. We may have endless opportunities to poke fun at Donald Trump’s least-favorite son, but with $350 million to his name, Eric is laughing all the way to the bank.

3. Donald Trump Jr. — $350 million

His pops may show him far more affection, but when it comes to money, the older Trump sons are entirely equal. The oldest Trump child is worth the exact same amount as his little brother, but less than half what their father’s clear favorite has wrangled up over the years.

2. Ivanka Trump — $800 million

To be fair, Ivanka Trump’s impressive $800 million net worth is only so high due to its incorporation with that of Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s well-off husband. Still, its a mind-boggling number, and no doubt helped along by the fact that Ivanka is, and always has been, her dad’s pride and joy.

1. Donald Trump — $7.5 billion

No one is surprised to learn that Donald Trump, the gaudy, gilded gasbag that used his supposed business skills to attain the highest political position in America, is worth a lot of money. It is surprising to learn how much his net worth is still estimated at following more than a year’s worth of crippling legal fees and criminal consequences, however. Through it all, Trump’s held onto enough of his assets to keep his estimated worth in the billions — but that could all change once his many crimes finally catch up to him.

