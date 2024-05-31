Melania Trump Getty
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better

This is all you need to get a good laugh today.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 31, 2024 02:13 pm

Without a doubt, the entire media world is discussing the recent conviction of politician-turned-criminal Donald J. Trump. After being found guilty on all 34 counts, detractors, fellow politicians, celebrities, and netizens are as vocal as ever online — all while former first lady Melania Trump is as quiet as a church mouse.

Naturally, a large majority of social media scrollers spread across the world wide web are having an absolute field day with this news — which has subsequently led to a rib-tickling collection of memes aimed at the former president’s conviction in court. And while most are getting a true kick out of those memes, let me be the first to inform you that the most hilarious memes over on X right now heavily involve Mrs. Trump.

One of the best memes circulating X (formerly Twitter) right now comes from user @jennmckay007, who posted a hilarious video of a woman going from crying to smiling and joking around in a matter of seconds with the caption “Live look at Melania.” Gold.

Guilty? Innocent? Well, perhaps Melania would have just a slip of the tongue. Either way, this one left us cackling. 

Our next gem is a play on actor Pete Davidson, who has a known history of dating several high-profile women. Is Melania next? Probably not, but that certainly didn’t stop one user from insisting that it would be a total “downgrade” for “Poor Pete.”

Then, of course, we have this brilliant statement from Mrs. Trump supporting her husband wholeheartedly. Or, actually… a lack thereof. Sorry, Don.

Looks like she better open up the wardrobe and pick out her Sunday best.

Who are we kidding? She’s probably enjoying this as much as the rest of us.

Now, this one? This one speaks for itself. If only it were real.

Obviously, one ride on an elevator is far too much work.

Time to get in the car and just make a break for it, Melania.

The best news she’s heard all week? Well, one would assume.

Now, see, wasn’t that satisfying? Sometimes a good ole fashioned meme can make your day better, and with this Trumpster fire burning at an all-time high, it’s safe to say that the memes are only just beginning.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.