These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better

Without a doubt, the entire media world is discussing the recent conviction of politician-turned-criminal Donald J. Trump. After being found guilty on all 34 counts, detractors, fellow politicians, celebrities, and netizens are as vocal as ever online — all while former first lady Melania Trump is as quiet as a church mouse.

Naturally, a large majority of social media scrollers spread across the world wide web are having an absolute field day with this news — which has subsequently led to a rib-tickling collection of memes aimed at the former president’s conviction in court. And while most are getting a true kick out of those memes, let me be the first to inform you that the most hilarious memes over on X right now heavily involve Mrs. Trump.

One of the best memes circulating X (formerly Twitter) right now comes from user @jennmckay007, who posted a hilarious video of a woman going from crying to smiling and joking around in a matter of seconds with the caption “Live look at Melania.” Gold.

Live look at Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/X0JPqOrvBt — Jenn (@jennmckay007) May 30, 2024

Guilty? Innocent? Well, perhaps Melania would have just a slip of the tongue. Either way, this one left us cackling.

Melania to Trump right before the ruling pic.twitter.com/p4HJmqXAVn — reid (@thereidfeed) May 30, 2024

Our next gem is a play on actor Pete Davidson, who has a known history of dating several high-profile women. Is Melania next? Probably not, but that certainly didn’t stop one user from insisting that it would be a total “downgrade” for “Poor Pete.”

This is the first time I’ve thought “Poor Pete. What a downgrade.” 😭 https://t.co/TSlWdpt881 — Lexa: Chair of the Chaotic Authors Department 📖✒️ (@BlankSpaceProd) May 30, 2024

Then, of course, we have this brilliant statement from Mrs. Trump supporting her husband wholeheartedly. Or, actually… a lack thereof. Sorry, Don.

Statement from Melania Trump supporting her beloved husband: pic.twitter.com/pXBw8lFJ6p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2024

Looks like she better open up the wardrobe and pick out her Sunday best.

melania better wear her best chanel tweed https://t.co/Rd63choDZc — tay (@colormetaay) May 30, 2024

Who are we kidding? She’s probably enjoying this as much as the rest of us.

Melania is laughing her ass off — Jeremy London 🐋 (@SirJeremyLondon) May 30, 2024

Now, this one? This one speaks for itself. If only it were real.

Melania has made a statement pic.twitter.com/7juR5sX2VM — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) May 31, 2024

Obviously, one ride on an elevator is far too much work.

Melania won't even show up for Trump's press conference when it's downstairs in the fucking lobby. We're talking one elevator ride.



It's obvious



(meme credit @TheRealThelmaJ1) pic.twitter.com/PTl5Ot97de — Shawn In Arizona 🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) May 31, 2024

Time to get in the car and just make a break for it, Melania.

Melania hearing that Trump got convicted pic.twitter.com/GHraDaySWX — mizge (@mihailo____) May 30, 2024

The best news she’s heard all week? Well, one would assume.

Now, see, wasn’t that satisfying? Sometimes a good ole fashioned meme can make your day better, and with this Trumpster fire burning at an all-time high, it’s safe to say that the memes are only just beginning.

