Every college and university Barron Trump is reportedly considering

Donald J. Trump’s youngest child is officially eyeing college, which will land some top-dollar university class with an unexpected classmate. Barron Trump isn’t someone most people expect to share a classroom with, but one group of college-aged students is about to do just that.

Recommended Videos

Donald and Melania Trump’s only child polishes off his high school career in mid-May 2024, and he’ll likely head to college this Fall. The fresh 18-year-old has reportedly been eyeing a number of options for his alma mater, several of which would take him far from his high school stomping ground, and back to the East Coast where he spent much of his childhood.

Where is Barron Trump going to college?

A few potential universities have been tossed out through 2024 so far, as the media and Barron Trump’s own parents theorize about where exactly the 18-year-old will land. A few possibilities appear to be in the mix, as the youngest Trump child deliberates his future, but it seems he’ll end up on the East Coast regardless of precisely which university he selects.

Donald Trump has theorized that his youngest will follow in an established family tradition when selecting his college, and head to The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School, but Barron may be headed in a new direction. The disgraced former president attended the school himself, back in the day, and he was followed by three of this other children — Ivanka, Tiffany, and Donald Jr.

Its clear that Trump would prefer if Barron followed in his footsteps and attended the University of Pennsylvania, but it seems Barron may have other plans. There’s still no confirmation, but rumors have been pointing to New York University for months, and when Barron’s close relationship with his mother is considered, the college stands out as a likely choice.

NYU would be a great pick, if it is actually on Barron’s shortlist, but with his background — and more importantly, with his family money — the 18-year-old has his pick of U.S. universities. He can go pretty much anywhere he wants, at this point, leaving open a limitless future for the soon-to-be high school grad.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more