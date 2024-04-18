Where is Barron Trump going to college?

Donald Trump will find any and every excuse to avoid his current criminal trial, which by its conclusion could see the 77-year-old slapped with a felony charge.

He recently complained that, due to his required attendance at the hush money trial, he’ll likely miss his youngest child, Barron, graduating from high school. Its certainly a disappointing situation for any parent to find themselves in, but given that Trump is only here due to his own actions, its harder to stir up empathy for the Republican would-be dictator.

Should Trump be found guilty at the conclusion of his current trial, and particularly if his numerous other trials come to similar conclusions, Barron’s high school graduation may not be the only one he misses. Assuming the former president is actually held accountable for his many transgressions over the years, he could be serving prison time — or, at the very least, bled financially dry — by the time his youngest child graduates college, leading to another missed moment in the 77-year-old’s fractious family.

What college is Barron Trump going to?

Image via demerzel21/Getty Images

Barron Trump occupies an unfortunate position in the pop culture zeitgeist. He is a completely innocent child who is inextricably tied to a person who is at once the most adored and most hated figure in America. He cannot completely avoid his connections to the raging dumpster fire that is Donald Trump, but he (and, more importantly, his mother) have done everything possible to put distance between himself and his father’s politics.

That will get harder as he gets older, and he inevitably becomes tied in with Trump’s businesses and family dealings. Unless Barron and Melania truly cut themselves off from the Trump family — something that seems unlikely, if only for the money of it all — he will always be linked back to the Trumps, and, particularly if daddy ends up behind bars, it will cause complications throughout his life.

The next step in this is college, where Barron will head in a few short months with a haunting label hanging over his head. He’ll likely be headed to the Ivy Leagues, where he’ll share classrooms with other children of controversial figures, but Trump’s status as former criminal in chief makes things all the harder for young Barron.

At least he’s supposedly headed to a solid university, and one that typically puts education over exhibition. Swirling rumors point to New York University as the top pick for Barron, which would place him in a nice convenient location for his family. The university is a mere three miles away from Trump Tower, and sports several ties to some of his father’s biggest — and wealthiest — supporters.

There’s still no concrete confirmation that Barron is eyeing NYU for his collegiate experience, but with his high school graduation looming, so is his eventual shift to college life. Within a few months, at most, the world will know which university is opening its doors to the youngest Trump child.

