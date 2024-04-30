The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is

The Drew Barrymore Show is unlike any other talk show on television right now.

Recommended Videos

The actress has developed her own peculiar style of interviewing that can sometimes be more akin to a therapy session, or one of those long conversations with your best friend that go on for hours. She redefined the concept of getting up close and personal with guests, holding their hands, hugging them, sitting on the floor with them, kneeling in front of them, and even holding them in her lap.

Some people love it, arguing that she makes her guests feel listened to and comfortable, while others say the over-the-top affection might have the exact opposite effect. By now, though, the whole approach has become all that people think of when they think about the Drew Barrymore Show… Well, that and scabbing.

Listen, some of us just value our personal space, ok?

Me to Drew if I was Oprah: pic.twitter.com/Z0EsgKX3Zt https://t.co/DcHnTpbs8x — THE SOCIAL BIBLE 📖 (@alexactivated) December 13, 2023 It's the way if Drew Barrymore sat like this next to me, I'd feel such anxiety. Please bring back personal space https://t.co/ZnOFeQSplG — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) April 29, 2024

Not even the audience members are safe.

Do you know who else is totally oblivious about how much space two human beings should hold between them in public? Art and Patrick from Challengers — if you know, you know.

this how drew barrymore acts with guests on her talk show https://t.co/k6D7XAT138 — spiritual incel (@vyvanseballer29) April 29, 2024

OK, maybe it gets a little awkward on that Drew Barrymore Show couch sometimes, but the tactic does work more often than not, resulting in some of daytime TV’s most laid-back and genuine moments, like when Jordan Fisher visited the set, or when Justin Long, who dated the actress in the aughts, said he would always love her.

i just want to understand what kind of energy drew barrymore has to make guests act like this on her show in the middle of the day pic.twitter.com/KsnvU479Bv — charlotte (@harlot_cha) February 20, 2024 stop everything you’re doing and watch drew barrymore and justin long say they still love each other I am ugly crying right now pic.twitter.com/IuOvLcGAQu — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) September 12, 2022

Like, seriously, she has some kind of superpower.

I feel like Drew Barrymore could look right into Jojo Siwa's eyes and get Jojo to come clean about what this all is about. — Threepeat Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) April 29, 2024

And if you’re on the “I love my personal space” team, someone has already come up with a way for you to avoid any uncomfortable interactions with the touchy-feely talk show host.

The shirt you wear if you’re being interviewed by Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/YxAbKgu303 — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) April 27, 2024

For a more fabulous option, we present:

id wear something like this… 6ft social distancing girl pic.twitter.com/j2RZq1Urpe — josef k hole (@poeticdweller) April 30, 2024

Frankly, the only thing I miss about the pandemic is how strangers were forced to stand well away from me. We should bring that back. Enforce it by law, even. But Drew is just doing her job, and if she feels that this level of intimacy is what she needs to bring the best out of her interviewees, there’s no harm in that — just as long as she’s making sure everyone involved is comfortable with it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more