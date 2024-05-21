Nicola Coughlan poses for photo on Instagram.
'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit

The red pin is getting fan attention.
Cailyn Cox
Published: May 21, 2024 07:51 am

With the hype of Bridgerton season 3, all eyes have been on the cast and what they have been getting up to. This includes Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of fan-favorite Penelope Featherington, and her new Instagram post has attracted a lot of attention.

She was tagged in Late Night with Seth Meyers‘ post, which featured a bunch of photos of those involved in the show, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tim Harrington, Amor Towles, Jon Theodore and the 8G band, and Coughlan.

The caption reads, “Backstage at Studio 8G!,” and provides more context about the post. Coughlan looked great in a blazer, but her fans have noticed that the red pin she is wearing could be her way of making a political statement. Why? Well, she appears to be wearing the red “Ceasefire” pin.

This pin has been worn by several celebrities before and indicates their political stance as they call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. According to The Hollywood Reporter, hundreds of celebrities have expressed written support for Artists4Ceasefire by signing a letter to President Joe Biden. A glance at the names on the list on the Artists4Ceasefire website shows Coughlan is among these celebrities.

Her decision to wear the pin has created a discussion in the comment section of the Instagram post.

What have Nicola Coughlan’s fans said about her wearing the pin?

Via Late Night with Seth Meyers Instagram

The comment section of Nicola Coughlan’s latest Instagram post has been filled with messages about her political stance, and many people have applauded her for wearing the pin. One fan wrote, “@nicolacoughlan thanks for wearing the brooch to the show.” Another added, “The ceasefire brooch fills me with pride in you and knowing that this cause is supported and fought for by you, beautiful eyes.”

Other comments on the post include one from an Instagram user who informed the actress how her decision to wear this pin sends a powerful message. “I liked your performance as an actor but followed you because of your support for Palestine,” they commented. “It’s the real influencers like you who deserve the people’s support. Not the puppets. Sending love your way.”

“It’s the millennial pose from Nic and the ceasefire pin for me,” another comment reads.

Nicola Coughlan’s decision to wear the pin was a bold move, but it appears to be a move that many of her fans are in full support of (at least, from what the comment section reflects).

