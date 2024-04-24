Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) share a loaded look at a social event in a still from Bridgerton season 3
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Events
Netflix
TV

‘Bridgerton’ world tour 2024 tickets, dates, and more

The Ton is going global!
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 01:52 pm

Bridgerton welcomes us into a sumptuous world of Regency-era romance that Netflix users never want to leave, so it may just interest the ladies and gentlemen of the Ton out there to know that the world of Bridgerton will soon be coming to them.

Recommended Videos

One of streaming’s biggest ever series is returning this May for its third season (following last year’s spinoff, Queen Charlotte), and to celebrate our reunion with the Bridgerton family Netflix is launching, wait for it, the Bridgerton World Tour!

“Beyond the drawing rooms and ballrooms of Mayfair, London’s most fashionable set is going international,” the official Bridgerton Instagram account revealed, along with a full list of the cities the tour will visit. “Watch along as esteemed members of the Ton see what worldly affairs the globe has to offer.”

Desperate to attend what will no doubt be the most unmissable and exclusive event of the 2024 social season, even more so than the latest Lady Danbury ball? Here’s all you need to know.

Which cities will the Bridgerton World Tour cover?

The Bridgerton World Tour will cover 10 cities in total, spanning the four corners of the planet. Whether you’re in North America, South America, Oceania, Central Europe, South Africa, and more, you have a chance to get involved:

  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Bowral, Australia
  • Dublin + Galways, Ireland
  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • London, U.K.
  • New York, USA
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Verona, Italy
  • Warsaw, Poland

What are the Bridgerton World Tour dates?

Sadly, Netflix has yet to provide specific details on when these events will take place, but it’s worth noting that the World Tour has actually already kicked off!

Season 3 leads Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan surprised fans when they walked the red carpet and attended a special screening of the season 3 premiere in Bowral, Australia on Sunday, April 21. Also attended by showrunner Jess Brownell, the event gave Newton and Coughlan an excuse to serve some serious lewks, so no doubt fashion fans will find themselves well-fed by the cast’s World Tour appearances, even if they’re not able to attend in person.

Where can I get Bridgerton World Tour tickets?

Again, unfortunately Netflix has yet to release this kind of information. While Newton and Coughlan’s surprise appearance in Bowral was fun, it was a little sneaky of Netflix to pull that off without telling anyone, and hopefully they won’t repeat the trick with the rest of the World Tour and will give us plenty of time to book tickets and travel in for the event.

Presumably further details will follow in time, so make sure to stay as glued to the official Bridgerton Instagram account as you would the latest edition of Lady Whistledown’s society paper. In the meantime, go ahead and binge Bridgerton all over again ahead of season 3 part 1 dropping on May 16 and part 2 following on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What did Stephen Colbert say about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing?
Stephen Colbert's 'The Colbert Report' into on April 16th 2013 in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
What did Stephen Colbert say about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Why is the Boston Marathon on a Monday?
Boston Marathon Getty
Category: Events
Events
Why is the Boston Marathon on a Monday?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When are the 2025 Oscars?
oppenheimer
Category: Events
Events
Movies
Movies
When are the 2025 Oscars?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Donald Trump in a red MAGA hat and a white polo doing nothing important while talking into a cell phone
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
Politics
Politics
Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What did Stephen Colbert say about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing?
Stephen Colbert's 'The Colbert Report' into on April 16th 2013 in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
What did Stephen Colbert say about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Why is the Boston Marathon on a Monday?
Boston Marathon Getty
Category: Events
Events
Why is the Boston Marathon on a Monday?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? The infamous moment, reexamined
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 15, 2024
Read Article When are the 2025 Oscars?
oppenheimer
Category: Events
Events
Movies
Movies
When are the 2025 Oscars?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Donald Trump in a red MAGA hat and a white polo doing nothing important while talking into a cell phone
Category: FYI
FYI
Events
Events
Politics
Politics
Did Donald Trump withhold information about the Coronavirus? The ‘great COVID cover-up,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 10, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'