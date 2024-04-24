‘Bridgerton’ world tour 2024 tickets, dates, and more

Bridgerton welcomes us into a sumptuous world of Regency-era romance that Netflix users never want to leave, so it may just interest the ladies and gentlemen of the Ton out there to know that the world of Bridgerton will soon be coming to them.

One of streaming’s biggest ever series is returning this May for its third season (following last year’s spinoff, Queen Charlotte), and to celebrate our reunion with the Bridgerton family Netflix is launching, wait for it, the Bridgerton World Tour!

“Beyond the drawing rooms and ballrooms of Mayfair, London’s most fashionable set is going international,” the official Bridgerton Instagram account revealed, along with a full list of the cities the tour will visit. “Watch along as esteemed members of the Ton see what worldly affairs the globe has to offer.”

Desperate to attend what will no doubt be the most unmissable and exclusive event of the 2024 social season, even more so than the latest Lady Danbury ball? Here’s all you need to know.

Which cities will the Bridgerton World Tour cover?

The Bridgerton World Tour will cover 10 cities in total, spanning the four corners of the planet. Whether you’re in North America, South America, Oceania, Central Europe, South Africa, and more, you have a chance to get involved:

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Bowral, Australia

Dublin + Galways, Ireland

Johannesburg, South Africa

London, U.K.

New York, USA

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Toronto, Canada

Verona, Italy

Warsaw, Poland

Sadly, Netflix has yet to provide specific details on when these events will take place, but it’s worth noting that the World Tour has actually already kicked off!

Season 3 leads Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan surprised fans when they walked the red carpet and attended a special screening of the season 3 premiere in Bowral, Australia on Sunday, April 21. Also attended by showrunner Jess Brownell, the event gave Newton and Coughlan an excuse to serve some serious lewks, so no doubt fashion fans will find themselves well-fed by the cast’s World Tour appearances, even if they’re not able to attend in person.

Where can I get Bridgerton World Tour tickets?

Again, unfortunately Netflix has yet to release this kind of information. While Newton and Coughlan’s surprise appearance in Bowral was fun, it was a little sneaky of Netflix to pull that off without telling anyone, and hopefully they won’t repeat the trick with the rest of the World Tour and will give us plenty of time to book tickets and travel in for the event.

Presumably further details will follow in time, so make sure to stay as glued to the official Bridgerton Instagram account as you would the latest edition of Lady Whistledown’s society paper. In the meantime, go ahead and binge Bridgerton all over again ahead of season 3 part 1 dropping on May 16 and part 2 following on June 13.

