What is ‘Bridgerton’ about? A season 3 primer for the uninitiated

As long as Netflix keeps cranking out bodice-ripping content, fans will keep watching it. And now, ahead of the encroaching season 3, Bridgerton has many romances and plotlines to keep straight.

Recommended Videos

The steamy series is adapted from Julia Quinn’s highly successful series of romance novels, naturally revolving around the titular family. The Bridgertons are a family in high society Regency era England with almost as many children as there are letters in the alphabet. This structure is how Quinn can get away with so many books in the series. Every book follows a different Bridgerton child and their quest for love and the gossip they attract. Á la Gossip Girl, Bridgerton is narrated by an anonymous gossip columnist who follows the life and love of the elite.

The first 2 seasons follow Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), respectively, in accordance with the books. Season 3, however, is taking a slight deviation by adapting one book out of order.

Briderton season 3 is about Colin and Penelope

Photo via Netflix

News that season 3 would be adapting Romancing Mister Bridgerton shocked book readers. Next in the order of books should have been An Offer From a Gentleman, which was Benedict’s (Luke Thompson) story. Instead, the upcoming season skips ahead in the book series to cover the love story between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). This decision was most likely a creative one due to the popularity of Penelope’s character, and the drama of her status as gossip-monger Lady Whistledown would bring.

As with the previous seasons, Colin and Penelope’s story will follow a specific romance trope. While Daphne’s story conformed to Fake Dating and Anthony’s was Enemies to Lovers, season 3 will choose Friends to Lovers. Throughout most of the series, Penelope has harbored a not-so-secret attraction to the third son, Colin Bridgerton. Through her friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), she could get quite close to the family.

But after Colin’s travels abroad and no sign of reciprocal feelings, it’s time for Penelope to buckle down and find a husband. The season 3 trailer shows Colin offering her help to find her a suitor. But as always happens with these stories, it’s not that easy. Of course, feelings start to develop, and Colin may see that he is missing something in front of his face the entire time. Colin and Penelope’s love story is central to season 3 and will undoubtedly develop throughout the upcoming episodes.

Where did Bridgerton leave off?

Season 2 of Bridgerton adapted one of the favorite stories of the series. Enemies to Lovers is always a popular dynamic and central conflict of the season. After Daphne finds love with Anthony’s friend — and unabashed rake — Simon (Regé-Jean Page), it is the oldest Bridgerton child’s turn to find a match. His mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell), yearns for her children to find love as she did, but this is not an entirely realistic expectation.

Especially for women of the time, love cannot be a primary priority. Regency females do not get an income, and have to depend on their husbands for security. This is one of the reasons why Anthony falls in with Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). Her mother embarrassed the family when she ran off to India with a man who had a child from a previous relationship. Now that Edwina and her sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), have returned to England, it is time to find a suitable marriage. Despite not feeling any true feelings for Edwina, Anthony commits to a marriage. In the meantime, he bristles against Kate, who understands this game better than most.

What Kate wants most in the world is for her sister to find the best match, and doesn’t hope for one herself. She doubts Anthony is the best choice, which comes to a head when passions flare. Not only do Kate and Anthony abhor each other, but their passions are forbidden. Anthony is promised to her sister, and love does not always make the best marriage. Of course, that wouldn’t make for a very good romance so it is inevitable that they fall in love. Ultimately, Edwina learns about the feelings between her fiancé and her sister, which leads to the crux of the season. She is humiliated, but all in the name of true love, right? Anthony gets what his mother always wanted — a love match. This is how each season of Bridgerton is structured. Against all odds, somehow every sibling finds the best person for them, and Colin will be no different.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more