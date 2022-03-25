The day we’ve all been waiting for is here. Bridgerton’s second season is officially available to stream on Netflix and needless to say, we are not okay. Reviews for this season are already in, and thankfully, they’re positive for the most part. We can now waltz our way into season two with our heads held high, assured that the magnitude of the first season has not eclipsed the potential of the second.

For those who have not read the popular romance series upon which the series is based, each novel ⏤ written by the great Julia Quinn ⏤ follows the romantic relations of a specific Bridgerton sibling. Last year we got Daphne Bridgerton’s storyline, and it was her journey with the chisel-jawed Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) that made us fall in love with the show.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to see the British actor reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings in season two, you will be sorely disappointed. As Lady Whistledown said in an official Twitter post, Page will not continue Basset’s storyline in the newest Bridgerton chapter.

Naturally, the reaction to this news was one of sadness, but as Page said in an interview with Variety, “I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’” In response to Page’s exit, producer Shonda Rhimes said, “And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”

While we were naturally saddened by this loss, we felt better knowing that there will be plenty more opportunities to fall in love with handsome suitors, namely Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Over the course of season two, we will follow Anthony’s “quest to find a Viscountess,” all the while reveling in the newly identified Lady Whistledown as she keeps us up to date on the newest, juiciest gossip in society. The Queen, meanwhile, is more motivated than ever to discover Lady Whistledown’s identity, resulting in a series of mischievous twists and turns we can’t wait to watch unfold.

Perhaps the best news of all, though, has been the official word that the Bridgerton storyline will not end with season two. That’s right, loyal viewers ⏤ we’ll be getting another two seasons of the Regency era romance (and hopefully even more) and we couldn’t be happier.

When will season 3 of Bridgerton be released?

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

There is no official word yet on the release date for season three, but if the past is any indication of the future, we have some ideas.

Season one dropped on Dec. 25, 2020. Because season two dropped on March 25, 2022, we might be looking at a season three release date also landing on the 25th day of any given month. This is only speculation, of course, and it will likely be another few months before we get any official word, but we’ll provide an update as soon as we know more.

What we do know is that season two of Bridgerton began filming in the spring of 2021, around four months after the release of season one. If the same is true of season three, then production likely won’t start until fall 2022, with a potential release date the following year.

That being said, we don’t know the full effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the filming and release of season two, and now that restrictions have loosened a bit, we could very well get an earlier release date for season three. One can only hope. Again, we’ll provide an update as soon as one becomes available.

What will season three be about?

In keeping with the format of the books, season three will follow the romantic relations of yet another member of the Bridgerton family. There are eight siblings, each named alphabetically ⏤ Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth ⏤ and we’ve already seen Daphne’s storyline. Season two will give us Anthony’s, so if all goes according to plan, next should be Benedict’s and in season four, Colin’s.

Benedict’s storyline is often referred to as a “Cinderella storyline.” This means that we’ll be meeting a young girl by the name of Sophie who, like Cinderella, is forced to live in service of her stepmother. One day she catches the eye of the handsome Benedict Bridgerton and, well, drama naturally ensues.

It’s time to grab your chips, gather your drinks, and clutch your pearls, Bridgerton fans, because we’re in for some exciting seasons in the near future ⏤ but not before the already acclaimed season two, which you can now officially stream on Netflix.