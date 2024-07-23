What is Netflix’s ‘Master of the House’ about?

A Thai thriller that questions the lengths people will go to for power and wealth? Netflix’s Master of the House might be something you’d want to add to your favorites right away.

The daddy of all streaming giants, Netflix, is back again with another foreign-origin thriller series to force you to renew your subscriptions (Squid Game made me do it last time). After the platform swiped viewers off their couches with the charm and drama of Bridgerton season 3, the execs decided it was time for some international imports to shine. And what would work better for them than a high-stakes drama ensuing in the family of a powerful tycoon?

Keeping the cliches aside, Master of the House got the well-deserved hype in May 2024 when Netflix announced its partnership with Thailand’s Kantana Motion Pictures to bring Master of the House to all our houses. But, what’s the good deal about it? The series is called a “premium drama” by Netflix, meaning, apparently, that not it only entertains, but also invites viewers to reflect and introspect (via Netflix). But what exactly is going on in the series for it to get all this praise?

Netflix’s Master of the House plot

A mix of relationship drama, crime thriller, and spicy sprinkles of mystery — Master of the House is all that and more. Power is the ultimate prize here, where a cutthroat rivalry erupts among the heirs of Asia’s richest diamond tycoon following his sudden death. Now, where’s the twist, you ask? The tycoon had supposedly married a maid before he died, who’s also willful to become the master of the house.

The show innately comes with scandalous secrets, dirty battles, and a circular play of power and greed, all within the walls of the opulent mansion. In director Sivaroj Kongsakul’s words,

“The core theme of this series revolves around our ability to manage power and greed, and whether our pursuits might inadvertently harm others. If left unchecked, it can wreck relationships, families, societies, or even entire nations.

Now for the official plot synopsis, it reads:

“When a diamond tycoon dies mysteriously, a cutthroat battle over his estate erupts between his ruthless heirs and the housemaid whom their father recently married.” (via IMDb)

If the plot has piqued your curiosity, Master of the House has already been released on Netflix on July 18, available in Thai, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Polish audio, with subtitles in over 30 languages.

