Who is Edwina’s husband in ‘Bridgerton?’

The younger Sharma sister Edwina started as the diamond of the Bridgerton season 2’s social season. We know that the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony was a suitor for her, but does she marry him?

If you’re ever asked to name the most charming Regency romance series sitting in the Netflix library, the only right answer is Bridgerton. The series debuted in 2020 and is in the middle of its third season as of May 2024. If you can’t help but keep binge-watching the episodes, it’s all praises to Chris Van Dusen, who has crafted a perfect mirror image of the 1800s London high society and its nuances during the social season.

Now enough chit-chat, it’s time to focus all attention on the series’ second-season wonder — Edwina Sharma. We know that the series takes time to build a strong plot for all its characters, whether central to the story or not, and Edwina is one of the more interesting ones. Bridgerton season 2 adapts the second novel in Quinn’s Bridgerton series, titled The Viscount Who Loved Me. And the Viscount in question here is none other than Anthony — the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings and 9th Viscount.

Anthony begins courting Edwina in Bridgerton Season 2

Season 2 begins with Anthony seeking a wife, which coincides with Lady Mary and her daughters’ return to England from India to seek a husband for the younger Sharma, Edwina. Drawing several eyes upon arrival, Edwina soon comes to the center of Anthony’s focus after Queen Charlotte names her the season’s diamond. Edwina wants a love match, and her elder sister Kate takes it upon her to find a suitable match for her sister.

Kate, however, overhears Anthony telling a group of gentlemen that, as long as his wife is acceptable, it doesn’t matter if he loves her. So, she turns staunchly against Anthony courting her. But despite Kate’s tries, Anthony manages to charm and impress Edwina. However, while on the verge of proposing to her, he backs out at the last moment. This leads to Edwina thinking that Kate’s disapproval keeps him from proposing.

Anthony ends up in love with Edwina’s sister Kate

Hoping to make things right, Edwina encourages her sister to spend time with Anthony and dissolve their differences. But in a surprising twist, Anthony and Kate instead end up fueling their mutual attraction, which developed in episode 3 after Kate was stung by a bee. Meanwhile, Daphne tries to get to know Edwina but is unconvinced that she is a good match for Anthony.

On top of it, Daphne catches Anthony and Kate in a compromising position in the library and urges Anthony to be honest with his feelings. However, just before the Sharmas are about to leave for London, Anthony pops the question to Edwina against Daphne’s requests. Queen Charlotte heartily approves of their engagement and even offers to sponsor the wedding. But when their courtship ends on the wedding day, Edwina quickly learns that Anthony does not love her.

Edwina calls off her wedding with Anthony and Kate marries him

While on the wedding altar, Kate and Anthony can’t seem to keep their eyes off each other. But all hell breaks loose finally when Kate drops her bracelet and Anthony rushes to help her, leaving Edwina hanging. Edwina realizes there is more to their relationship and runs away from the altar. This causes chaos in the scene and Edwina ends up calling off her wedding.

In the finale of season 2, Anthony and Kate declare their love for one another and marry. But where does this leave our beloved Edwina? Does she leave the social season single?

Who does Edwina Sharma end up with?

Though Edwina remains unengaged and single by the end of Bridgerton season 2, we did get a lead into her future. Queen Charlotte seems to have taken a liking to her, which becomes apparent when she talks about her nephew to Edwina. In the finale, Charlotte can be seen telling Edwina that she has a grandnephew in need of a wife, suggesting that she should connect with him.

The grandnephew is Prince Fredrick of Prussia, who we saw courting Daphne in season 1. It makes it reasonable that the Queen would desire another diamond for her nephew if the previous one didn’t work out since she had already selected one for him in season 1. Though Edwina is absent in Bridgerton season 3, it could be because she ended up marrying the Prince and is living her happily ever after.

Who does Edwina marry in the Bridgerton books?

We know that Netflix loves to stir up drama to keep people hooked, even if it means steering away from the original story. The Bridgerton series has deviated from the book’s storyline at various times, even going as far as creating new main characters. The love triangle between Edwina-Anthony-Kate? It did not exist in the books at all. And so is the case with the whole existence of Queen Charlotte.

The series has done it again with Edwina’s fate. In the books, Edwina never meets anyone called Prince Fredrick and ends up marrying Mr. Bagwell, an archaeological scholar. This can be confirmed through the epilogue of The Viscount Who Loved Me, where Edwina is referred to as Mrs. Bagwell.

