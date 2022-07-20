‘Bridgerton’ season 3 begins production, adds ‘The Crown’ star and new cast

Huzzah, Lady Whistledown devotees! Bridgerton is back in business as Netflix has confirmed that the third season of the ridiculously popular Regency-era romantic drama is going before cameras. Following the first run becoming a global phenomenon back in Dec. 2020, the second season debuted this March, breaking Netflix records in the process. Now, just a few months later, work on the show’s much-anticipated third batch of episodes has commenced.

The good news was revealed via a short set video featuring a smattering of the ton’s most notorious residents, including Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and this season’s new it couple, Luke Newton (Colin) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope). Like Coughlan, the real Lady Whistledown herself, says in the promo, “Bridgerton season three filming has officially begun.”

I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/Ts4xDHlOwA — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 20, 2022

In addition to letting us know production is underway, Netflix has announced the new additions who’ll be joining the familiar favorites for season three. Namely, Daniel Francis (Stay Close) is playing Marcus Anderson, James Phoon (Wreck) is Harry Dankworth, and Sam Phillips (The Crown) is Lord Debbing.

Meanwhile, for those desperate for hints at what to expect from season three, you’re in luck as a full synopsis has been released, which teases how the series will adapt the fifth book in the novel series by Julia Quinn, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton:

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Jess Brownell replaces Chris Van Dusen as showrunner for season three. A fourth run has already been greenlit. Fans should remember that a prequel, based around a young Queen Charlotte, is likewise on its way. With filming now a-go, we can likely expect Bridgerton to return to Netflix sometime in 2023.