Bridgerton prequel casts young Queen Charlotte

The much-anticipated spinoff of the super hot hit show, Bridgerton, has found its Queen Charlotte.

Actress India Ria Amarteifio will play young the Queen in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show was ordered to series last year by Netflix, and it’ll be executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The as of yet unnamed period drama will chronicle the Queen’s younger years as she’s betrothed to King George and the love story that ensues. The original actress playing Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuvel, will also reprise her role.

Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) are also reprising their roles in the spinoff. There are a number of new cast members as well, including Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

Fairley plays the dowager princess Augusta who’s hell-bent on making sure her son has a place in a rapidly changing England, and Mylchreest plays the younger King George. The younger Brimsley will be played by Clemmett, and Hugh Sachs will reprise the older character.

Bridgerton has been a huge hit for Netflix. It debuted in Dec. 2020 and rapidly became one of the streamer’s top shows. Netfli quickly renewed the series for a second season and recently greenlit seasons three and four.

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, previously said the network was “thrilled” to have more Bridgerton related content on Netflix.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

There’s no release date just yet for the show.