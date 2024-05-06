‘Did you ever see her again?’: Besties get separated on the subway just 5 minutes into their first trip to NYC

It’s a tourist’s worst nightmare. You arrive in a scary new city and you’re suddenly alone. Two best friends experienced this on TikTok when they were mistakenly separated in the subway just a few short minutes into their first trip to New York City.

The video was posted by Moriah (@riahs.rehearsal) on April 28 and shows herself and her friend being accidentally separated by a train door, as fellow commuters look on in horror and amusement. The video, which has since garnered 1.1 million likes, sees the pair giggling during the subway mishap, before panning to selfie mode and showing Moriah in the middle of a nosebleed.

It’s not known what caused the nosebleed, but it is somewhat of a jumpscare given that the video is soundtracked by sound effects seemingly pulled from a horror movie. The nosebleed saw viewers flock to the comment section to check on Moriah’s well-being and ask whether she was able to relocate her friend. “Girl, are you OKAY??” one user commented, while another added that they were “not ready for the nosebleed.”

In response, Moriah replied to a comment saying that the nosebleed might’ve happened because she ran into the subway door, but that she wasn’t sure since “it all happened so fast.” After a swathe of comments begging for an update, Moriah posted another video with her best friend in tow, revealing that she was able to find and reunite with her after the hilarious incident.

“We found each other and we’re good,” Moriah reassured users, before revealing that the horror soundtrack to the video was not intentional. “I just now realized that TikTok added that music over [the video],” Moriah laughed, “it actually was that dramatic in real life.”

Proving further context, Moriah revealed in the comments section that the dramatic moment while the pair were trying to alight the train but “someone got between us.” She went on to joke that they “hold hands now” and that she will only travel via bus from now on. While it might seem like a rare occurrence, Moriah’s comment section was flooded with users who spoke of similar subway mishaps.

“This same thing happened to my parents and I,” one user commented, while another added that the video is “the most NYC thing ever.” The video was so popular that it caught the attention of TikTok star Ophelia, who has over 12 million followers and wrote that she was concerned about the duo “for an hour.”

@riahs.rehearsal Replying to @ophelia 🦋 thanks for checking in!! Km a BIG FAN💗 ♬ original sound – Moriah

“I’m such a big fan,” Moriah said in a response video, “I’m ok, thanks for checking in.” It appears Mariah’s trip to New York City has improved since that doomed subway encounter, as she has posted her visits to Broadway and even joked about going viral “like once.”

We suppose the moral of the story is to always keep your bestie close, or perhaps avoid the subway altogether and get in a nice brisk walk (who are we kidding, maybe an Uber?).

