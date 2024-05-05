‘How about the 933rd month:’ Donald Trump applies science to misogyny, but Stephen King can still see his bright future

Let me clarify this first — the “science” Donald Trump uses is the mindless, dangerous, and even deadly crap he tries to promote in order to sound intelligent. Sometimes it is harmlessly dumb lines like “kidney has a special place in a heart,” and sometimes it is lethal like the time he suggested injecting bleach in the body to deal with COVID-19. And he is in no mood to stop.

Recommended Videos

Just days ago, Trump repeated the plan he has for women seeking abortion if he becomes president for the second time. In an interview with Time, the former president openly supported the idea of prosecuting a woman for having an abortion and wouldn’t deter states from monitoring pregnant women to collect enough evidence to charge them.

He shared the same idea back in 2016 and had to back peddle in the face of the backlash. But not now. He has become bolder, whether it is because he has committed a lot more crimes since 2016 and is still not behind bars or the sad reality of there being enough gullible people out there willing to embrace his lies, greed, and tyranny. In fact, he is doubling down on his rhetoric with senseless, impossible statements that anyone can recognize as baseless and stupid. But, as I said, he has gathered a cult and they hang on to every word he speaks, no matter how ludicrous.

Donald Trump: “Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month…The baby is executed after birth is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that.” pic.twitter.com/pzG9ClWhxE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 5, 2024

A baby being killed after they are born? There is nothing like a post-birth abortion. Thankfully, I am not the only one facing difficulty bringing her eyebrows down after hearing this hair-brained lie.

He’s a demented moron.



Beyond the ninth month????



How about the 933rd month, is abortion legal then! Then I wouldn’t have to hear his stupid BS lies again. pic.twitter.com/mEZ72XyDcC — ProudTexasDemocrat (@MakeTexasBlue22) May 5, 2024

"Even beyond the ninth month" is NOT a thing. There are literally no abortions like this. It's a monstrous Trump lie and gross distortion of reality. Any time a Democratic talking head on TV hears this from a Republican counterpart, they should figuratively rip their head off. pic.twitter.com/8YYjrGbsKX — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 5, 2024

Now he can say any nonsense and get away with it. What's wrong with people that they let a man with no moral compass run for President of the United States? — America Is Great (@PetRep) May 5, 2024

Many are finding it hard to believe that the MAGAs would digest this lie as well and even believe it to be the truth. Well, that’s why, despite that horrible orange makeup, his sad pizza scam, his sharting tales in court, and fumbling through his words, Trump is a dangerous individual capable of causing chaos since there are brainwashed individuals who are ready to accept every word that he utters. When he said that his indictments and arrests endear him to the Black people, there have been instances of many actually coming forward to agree with the sentiment as they believe that Trump’s inability to escape the consequences of his despicable actions is him facing discrimination in the legal system.

In his usual crisp and witty style, Stephen King drove home this distorted yet hard-hitting reality.

If Trump killed a dog, his approval ratings would probably go up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2024

That might, unfortunately, be true. While Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is getting blasted on an epic scale for disgustingly boasting about cruelly killing her 14-month-old puppy and a goat in cold blood — and she might even mysteriously disappear from the VP list, just as she was missing from Trump’s recent Mar-a-Lago event picture — the former president would probably get lauded for the action.

Don’t shake your head in disbelief — this man is a convicted rapist, a creepy pervert who has admitted entering the changing room of teen contestants when he owned the Miss Universe organization and has proudly said the most vile things about women. And yet, he is still here and running for the presidential elections. His MAGA crowd includes women, so influenced by his flimsy promises that they either voluntarily overlook his reality or adopt it as their version of the truth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more