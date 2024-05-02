Marjorie Taylor Greene peddles anti-semitism to combat it but still fails to be a bigger joke than Donald Trump

Say what you want, but Marjorie Taylor Greene has been hard at work to establish that she deserves the cell next to Donald Trump at whatever mental institution takes him in. When she is not getting cursed by her own party members, MTG is running behind cars in NYC. And now? Now she is promoting anti-Semitism after saying she wants to combat anti-semitism.

This is not the first time when Greene has made such tone-deaf remarks. Back in 2021, she was severely condemned by many Republicans for likening the rule of wearing COVID-19 masks and getting vaccinations to one of the most horrifying atrocities in history, the Holocaust.

But clearly, there is no stopping Greene from failing at humanity and of course, history as she declared that she will be voting against the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 to curb antisemitism as it would stop Christians from believing that the Jews crucified Jesus.

Antisemitism is wrong, but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews.



Read the bill text and… pic.twitter.com/Y0eeOiVfnw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

So, fight anti-semitism by peddling an anti-Semitic rhetoric? Where were you hiding those brain cells, Greene? So smart. Well, the legislation was still passed on May 1, 2024, with a 320-91 vote, post which Rep. Jared Moskowitz rolled his eyes at Marj’s antics in a chat with CNN’s Jake Tapper (via The Hill) and snidely reminded that no one in the Jewish community is going to pay heed to what the “Jew Laser Lady” has yapping about.

You would think that with this alone Greene would remain the highlight of the day, if not the whole week. But no can never, never one up the Great Donald Trump who, in just a few hours, snatched back the crown of being the subject of utter mockery.

Using the little off time from his hush money trial, Trump hit his campaign rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan with his many superpowers… like picking a pen from the floor and bragging about it.

Trump triumphantly brags that he can……pick up a pen off the ground, and the crowd is quite impressed.



That's just sad all around. pic.twitter.com/VH0O727cKq — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 1, 2024

Wow, what a miracle, right? Well, this was nothing. After stinking up the court and snoozing through his hearings, Trump had the gal to call Joe Biden “sleepy.” You did not pick the right week to do that, Donny.

“What do you like better? Crooked Joe or Sleepy Joe?” — Campaigning in Wisconsin, Donald Trump asks the audience to vote with applause for their preferred nickname for President Biden. pic.twitter.com/gbTM09j3dz — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) May 2, 2024

While he miraculously didn’t switch Biden with Barack Obama this time, he made up for it by first calling the president’s successful track record in establishing a strong economy fake but bungled up the lie by claiming credit for it. Pick a side, will you?

"They call them fake numbers. They call them bounce back numbers" — Trump in Wisconsin simultaneously denies Biden's strong economic record and takes credit for it pic.twitter.com/mHm0aOfyp7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2024

But evidently, the many many lies in Trump’s head are getting mixed up since he can’t seem to recall what stories he fabricated to escape being held accountable for his despicable actions and their results.

Trump confirms he told the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol on January 6 but they refused to let him pic.twitter.com/GY5dzH43Ie — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 1, 2024

This is, of course, barely scratching the surface of the words that came out of the Republican candidate’s mouth. Maybe Trump should apply caution to his broken mind filter — he is far more unhinged than MTG and yet she is getting bashed by the Republicans as she doesn’t hold enough importance for them to tolerate her attempts at causing chaos. What happens when he loses the election in November 2024? There is hardly a crowd waiting to support him outside his ongoing trials. How long before that struggling number dips down to zero?

