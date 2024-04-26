Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 25, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges. (Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images)
Diaper Don claims to be crushing Biden in multiple states, but the only thing he’s destroying are cheeseburgers

Jordan Collins
Published: Apr 26, 2024 04:07 am

It’s a tight race for the presidency between Joe Biden and soon-to-be felon, Donald Trump, although Diaper Don seems pretty confident he’ll crush his political opposition come November.

In a series of posts to Truth Social, Donald Trump shared recent poll statistics from certain states in which he has a significant lead over Biden. The caption reads “President Trump crushes Biden in…” followed by whichever state the poll is from.

Trump is getting ahead of himself

OK, Donald, hold your horses, “President Trump?” Is this man so deluded that he’s already calling himself president before the voting has even begun? Secondly, it’s really a stretch to say he’s crushing Biden, yes, the polls indicate Trump is ever so slightly in the lead, Project FiveThirtyEight, a polling aggregation website, indicates Trump as a 0.4% lead. So I wouldn’t use the terms “crushing” or “destroying”. 

Right now, the only thing the ex-president is destroying is the $500 worth of McDonald’s he ordered to court. Trump and his team have apparently been gorging themselves on a monstrous amount of fast food in the courthouse this week. To make matters even worse the businessman with a net worth of $4 billion didn’t even tip, so I suppose you could say the only thing he’s crushed recently are the spirits of the numerous minimum wage workers at the Manhattan McDonald’s who had to put together his insane order.

In another post, Trump attacked Joe Biden for his lack of control regarding recent riots in the U.S. over the Israel/Palestine conflict. He even compared it to the white nationalist clash with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, claiming it’s “like a “peanut” compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW.”

He quickly followed that post with another, proudly proclaiming the poll numbers show he is leading the presidential race. Then he follows it up with another four or five claiming “TRUMP IS LEADING IN THE POLLS—I MEAN MASSIVE NUMBERS…” I’d like to know Trump’s definition of the word “massive” because the numbers aren’t all that impressive, again, the only thing that’s massive is his McDonald’s order.

He should be focusing on his trial

Right now his attention should be on his trial, and yet he can’t stop harping on about the election, how great he is, and what a terrible president Joe Biden is. He’s getting ahead of himself, Donald can’t even be sure he won’t be behind bars by the time the election rolls around and yet he’s already claiming victory – and if he isn’t behind bars by then I’m sure all that McDonald’s will have taken its toll by then.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.