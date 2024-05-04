Lara Logan
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Category:
Politics

What Happened to Lara Logan?

A long time ago, Lara Logan was a respected journalist. But where is she now?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 4, 2024 12:12 pm

Lara Logan went from a stellar reporter to a conspiracy theorist. But how did she go so far to the right that even conservatives think of her as a joke?

Recommended Videos

Logan began her journalism career in 1988. As a South African, she began covering local news before giving her career an international boost. As a reporter, Logan’s work was indispensable for the world to follow 2001’s Afghanistan war, a coverage that landed her a job at CBS News. There, she kept climbing the stairs of success until she eventually became Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent. The journalist could have continued being a shining beacon of professionalism, helping people everywhere to learn the truth about the complex conflicts that shape our history.

Instead, Logan let her political preferences shatter her perception of reality.

How did Lara Logan’s career unrailed?

Lara Logan
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Logan was at the center of controversy during her time at CBS. After her report on the 2012 Benghazi attack in Lybia proved to contain many factual errors, she was forced to take a leave of absence. Still, she remained at CBS until 2018, when she began to show her true colors.

After she left CBS, Logan started raving about the media’s supposed “liberal bias.” She quickly joined the conservative media company Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2019. In 2020, she joined Fox Nation to cover the Mexican border.

On her X account, Logan accused every journalist of working against Donald Trump and questioning the election of liberal representatives. Logan also made baseless claims about how an unnamed elite was behind Antifa demonstrations to control the population. She even went as far as to say social media was a product of communism, designed by Karl Marx. That’s not even scratching the surface of Logan’s deranged ideas as she also claims that Charles Darwin developed the Theory of Evolution by request of Jewish families and that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Satanist.

Logan spread so much misinformation on the social network that even right-wing vehicles couldn’t support her anymore. So, in March 2022, she was fired from Fox Nation. This also marked the end of her journey as a journalist, as no one wants to hire someone so disconnected from reality to report factual news. Still, she found a new purpose as a board member of America’s Future – the nonprofit charity founded by former Trump administration official, Michael Flynn.

Everyone is entitled to their own political opinions, and society is better when people are allowed to disagree with each other. Still, Logan’s story is a cautionary tale that shows how misguided political passions can destroy someone’s reputation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.