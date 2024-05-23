‘Your cult is so stupid’: Unrelenting clod Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrates a ‘never surrender’ photo of Donald Trump….surrendering

There’s delusional, ridiculous, and asinine, and then there’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — who, when you think about it, is truly the perfect mix of all three words. And when it comes to waving the Trumpster flag all over the place, MTG is at her most delusional whenever Donald Trump is mentioned.

Yes, that’s right, because when she’s not spending time throwing verbal shots at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) during House hearings, working on her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” in her private gym, or engaging in a war-on-words with AOC, good ol’ MTG is reminding the entire world about her bizarre fascination with all-things-Trump — including the times where he’s even given up (*cough* mugshot *cough*).

By doing her daily part to stroke the Orange Thanos Variant’s super-sized ego, Capitol Hill Karen took to her X account to share a photo from last night during a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, in which a few fans at the stadium draped a large banner of Trump’s mugshot with the phrase “Never Surrender” on it. “Amazing,” Greene wrote in her re-share of the photo, making sure to include a heart-eyes emoji with it. Should’ve just kept this one in the drafts, Marj.

This time around, however, it’s neither Crockett nor AOC who are firing back with a slew of jabs and pointing out her ignorance. Instead, regular civilians and bright-minded netizens over on X are dishing it out against Greene, with one commenter flat-out remarking that the MAGA “cult” is “so stupid” to not realize that Trump’s mugshot was indeed proof of a time that he willfully surrendered.

He was literally surrendering when the picture was taken. Your cult is so stupid — Kelly D 🟦🟧 (@KellDA) May 23, 2024

Considering MTG’s constant praise for Trump — including scratching his back on the daily — it hardly comes as a surprise that she, along with most MAGA followers, are willing to overlook times he’s obviously surrendered and attempt to maintain this twisted narrative that he’s never been in trouble. The tomfoolery just writes itself at this point, folks.

