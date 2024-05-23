Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘Your cult is so stupid’: Unrelenting clod Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrates a ‘never surrender’ photo of Donald Trump….surrendering

This one should have stayed in the drafts, Marj.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 23, 2024 09:24 am

There’s delusional, ridiculous, and asinine, and then there’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — who, when you think about it, is truly the perfect mix of all three words. And when it comes to waving the Trumpster flag all over the place, MTG is at her most delusional whenever Donald Trump is mentioned.

Recommended Videos

Yes, that’s right, because when she’s not spending time throwing verbal shots at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) during House hearings, working on her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” in her private gym, or engaging in a war-on-words with AOC, good ol’ MTG is reminding the entire world about her bizarre fascination with all-things-Trump — including the times where he’s even given up (*cough* mugshot *cough*).

By doing her daily part to stroke the Orange Thanos Variant’s super-sized ego, Capitol Hill Karen took to her X account to share a photo from last night during a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, in which a few fans at the stadium draped a large banner of Trump’s mugshot with the phrase “Never Surrender” on it. “Amazing,” Greene wrote in her re-share of the photo, making sure to include a heart-eyes emoji with it. Should’ve just kept this one in the drafts, Marj.

This time around, however, it’s neither Crockett nor AOC who are firing back with a slew of jabs and pointing out her ignorance. Instead, regular civilians and bright-minded netizens over on X are dishing it out against Greene, with one commenter flat-out remarking that the MAGA “cult” is “so stupid” to not realize that Trump’s mugshot was indeed proof of a time that he willfully surrendered.

Considering MTG’s constant praise for Trump — including scratching his back on the daily — it hardly comes as a surprise that she, along with most MAGA followers, are willing to overlook times he’s obviously surrendered and attempt to maintain this twisted narrative that he’s never been in trouble. The tomfoolery just writes itself at this point, folks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Paul Bettany texts that cost Johnny Depp millions of dollars, explained
Actors Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "Mortdecai" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 21, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Paul Bettany texts that cost Johnny Depp millions of dollars, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 23, 2024
Read Article What is the story of Dixon Trujillo, the son of infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, and how did he destroy the family’s business?
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the story of Dixon Trujillo, the son of infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, and how did he destroy the family’s business?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 22, 2024
Read Article Will the Try Guys disband following Eugene Lee Yang’s departure?’
The original four Try Guys, with Zach Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Zach Kornfeld
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Will the Try Guys disband following Eugene Lee Yang’s departure?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing’: Ayo Edebiri explains Jennifer Lopez SNL beef rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri on Saturday Night Live
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing’: Ayo Edebiri explains Jennifer Lopez SNL beef rumors
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 22, 2024
Read Article Why is Eugene Lee Yang leaving ‘The Try Guys?’
Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld from The Try Guys sitting on a couch
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eugene Lee Yang leaving ‘The Try Guys?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Paul Bettany texts that cost Johnny Depp millions of dollars, explained
Actors Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "Mortdecai" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 21, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Paul Bettany texts that cost Johnny Depp millions of dollars, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 23, 2024
Read Article What is the story of Dixon Trujillo, the son of infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, and how did he destroy the family’s business?
Category: Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the story of Dixon Trujillo, the son of infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, and how did he destroy the family’s business?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 22, 2024
Read Article Will the Try Guys disband following Eugene Lee Yang’s departure?’
The original four Try Guys, with Zach Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Zach Kornfeld
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Will the Try Guys disband following Eugene Lee Yang’s departure?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing’: Ayo Edebiri explains Jennifer Lopez SNL beef rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri on Saturday Night Live
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing’: Ayo Edebiri explains Jennifer Lopez SNL beef rumors
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 22, 2024
Read Article Why is Eugene Lee Yang leaving ‘The Try Guys?’
Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld from The Try Guys sitting on a couch
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eugene Lee Yang leaving ‘The Try Guys?’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 22, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.