‘Bleach blonde bad built butch body’: Marjorie Taylor Greene got shredded Wolverine-style during House committee meeting

Marjorie Taylor Greene may have finally met her match, and it’s about time. Typically, the reprobate Representative from Georgia is allowed to run her mouth off while Congress is in session, because everyone else is too stunned to hit back at whatever wildly offensive or occasionally straight-up insane thing she’s said this time.

Recommended Videos

Not on this occasion, though, as MTG finally got a taste of her own medicine, thanks to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a surprise hero who is going viral for unleashing a scorching burn at Marj’s expense after the latter attempted to mock her appearance. The result was total chaos on the House floor, but what might’ve been a low point for bipartisan politics was a high point for those of us lapping up the trainwreck that is contemporary governmental practice on social media.

Here’s the full vid of what led to my true love and future bride, Jasmine Crockett, bringing the mother effing heat!pic.twitter.com/3Y0OVf5WHj — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) May 17, 2024

It all started during a House Oversight Committee meeting late on Thursday, May 16, when Crockett (rightfully) challenged Taylor Greene for posing an irrelevant question. Being her usually respectable self, Marjorie then responded: “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” This immediately inflamed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who demanded Marj apologize for the personal attack. Cue an AOC vs MTG battle:

“That is absolutely unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez cried over the hubbub that had arisen. “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?”

“Are your feelings hurt?” Marjorie responded, classy as ever.

“Oh, girl? Baby girl,” Ocasio-Cortez hit back, giving as good as she got. “Don’t even play.”

AOC has had enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outbursts pic.twitter.com/OlItyszihs — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

After committee chairman, Kentucky’s James Comer, was done flailing around as he tried to reinstall some sense of order, Marj was made to allow her remarks to be stricken from the record, but she repeatedly refused to apologize. Comer ultimately ruled — somehow — that Taylor Greene hadn’t broken House regulations by engaging in “personalities” with her comments. And this is what sent Crockett over the edge.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett questioned. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Jasmine Crockett on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” during a House committee oversight hearing.



This started after MTG said her ‘fake eyelashes were messing up her reading’pic.twitter.com/kuPKMFAjFu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 17, 2024

There is so much to love about this moment of pure, glorious disorder: Comer being utterly uncomprehending of what he’s just heard, while Maryland’s Jamie Raskin knows exactly what he just heard, and does a double take. And then Crockett herself allowing a triumphant smirk to show on her face.

Watching Raskin’s face and then Crockett’s as she seeks a point of order to see whether it’s appropriate to comment on Marge’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body” after Greene talked about her eyelashes is the best part. pic.twitter.com/kTzztlSFm7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2024

Crockett went to explain her actions on X — and her logic is pretty iron-clad.

“I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities” & basically wanted to know if I could talk sh*t about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right?” Crockett wrote, ensuring that Marjorie is just a roasted cinder in the oven at this point. “PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!”

So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?!



It’s against the rules to do…



She refused to apologize!



The chairman ruled that it was ok…



AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities”

& basically wanted to know if I could… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 17, 2024

Crockett had flown under a lot of people’s radar a lot before this, but now some are calling for her to be officially classified a “national treasure,” just as we have been labeling MTG a national disgrace for years now. Like one tweet beautifully put it, however: “In a world of Bleach Blonde, Bad Built Butch Bodies, be a Jasmine Crockett.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more