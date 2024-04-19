‘Hey dummy’: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t even roast the GOP without her IQ plummeting

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MGT) has been called a lot of things, most of them not nice. But we can all agree no one, not even her fans, call her a genius. Her latest grenade is an X post where she again misreads the political tea leaves right in front of her face, and points the finger at everyone except herself.

Recommended Videos

Her latest boneheaded argument is that “CEO’s are fired for not leading a company to succeed” but Republican leaders are “are coddled and protected because it’s ‘too difficult’ for Republicans to do the hard work to fix it.” According to MTG, this means that Republicans continue “to give our voters nothing to vote for.” What?

Then she says that Republicans “only trust Trump,” which is not true at all and that the party is looking “bleak” for the future. That part she hit pretty much dead on, but even a blind squirrel will find a nut from time to time.

In the real world CEO’s are fired for not leading a company to succeed.



In the Republican Party, leaders are coddled and protected because it’s “too difficult” for Republicans to do the hard work to fix it.



And the Republican Party continues to give our voters nothing to vote… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2024

We learned long ago that facts don’t matter to this woman, but she’s one of the main reasons things are going poorly for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Greene and the rest of the fringe component of the Republican party have now been trying to torpedo Johnson and get him removed from the position, one he’s only held since October. Oh, and why do they want to oust him? Because he’s trying to ACTUALLY GET THINGS DONE.

Johnson chunked Israel aid and Ukraine aid and some foreign policy proposals into three separate bills so that the House could vote on them all separately. He’s trying to appease his party, the fringe and also get support from Democrats. The only people stopping this bill from moving forward is Marj and her deep-right cronies who don’t seem to want to do anything but fight.

The whole point of being a Representative is that you represent! You are a servant of the people and should work in their interests. MGT never looks out for anyone but herself, torpedoes progress then blames other people when things don’t go her way. No one is “coddling” Johnson, he has the hardest job of all, something MGT would never be able to do because she’s so hated.

Johnson is actually trying to get back to legislating and looks like MGT hates that. Back in March, Johnson pushed through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion package to stave off a government shutdown. Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky, along with Greene bemoaned that and whined and gnashed their teeth because they don’t have the power they thought they did. And what do they do when they don’t get their way? Blame everyone but themselves.

MGT’s tweet brought out some really good responses, though, so at least there’s that.

“In the real world, a CEO would have fired you and your fellow attention-seeking, ineffective Republicans from all committees,” someone responded. “Do you truly think, Republicans in Congress, that the American people elected you with a salary of $174,000 annually to merely spread fear and accomplish nothing? May I remind you, Marjorie that you also took over $180,000 in PPP loans that were forgiven!” Get her!

“I don’t think you understand how Government works,” someone else replied. “You’re supposed to legislate and pass bills that would benefit this country and it’s people, not TRUMP! It’s called being Bipartisan!!! Look it up!” They also shared a fun nickname for MGT: Moscow Marge.

Jared Ryan Sears tweeted that as usual, she was “misunderstanding the situation.” In fact, “Trump WAS fired by the American people because he was a failure. He is the leader of your party.” That might be a little too logical for Greene but it clearly outlines not only her ignorance but her hypocrisy as well.

People are tired of hearing “fear-mongering about the border while doing nothing to solve it.” They’re tired of “MAGA positions like abortion bans and blocking aid to Ukraine.” Speaker Johnson, the tweet said, “has clearly figured this out too. He is now focused on making progress instead of continuing to be the least productive House in the past century.” Of course, that’s something that irks MGT to the bone and causes her to say Johnson is “coddled.”

“Go ahead and vote to vacate. It will fail. You will look like a fool. And it will hurt Republicans even more in November,” Sears went on to say to Greene. He said that Republicans are moving away from MAGA and “that’s why you’re panicked.”

Regardless, voters in Georgia will have a chance to let Greene know how they feel about her during the general election in November, even though she has threatened not to run. That unfortunately doesn’t mean she’ll get out of politics though, and her hard right ideals make more sense when you realize she’s aiming for that VP pick. Just remember, things could always be worse.

The award for the best response to her tweet comes from someone named Alex Cole, and it perfectly encapsulates her low IQ misunderstanding of the whole issue: “Hey dummy, we fired Trump.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more