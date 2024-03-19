’90 Day Fiancé UK’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

The U.K. edition of reality TV hit 90 Day Fiancé adds a much-needed dose of British eccentricity to the popular American format, in which engaged international couples attempt to live together in one party’s home country, and have 90 days on their visa (or up to six months in the U.K.) to decide whether or not they’ll make it down the aisle.

With classic moments like Hossein answering the phone during his wedding ceremony, and the unforgettable (for all the wrong reasons) “I Love You, Chicken” song by aspiring rapper Jose, fans of the reality series will be itching for a follow-up series, as confirmed at the end of season two via an open casting call. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season so far.

90 Day Fiancé UK season 3 release window

Image via Discovery Plus

Seasons one and two of 90 Day Fiancé UK ended in the summers of 2022 and 2023, respectively. With that in mind, it is most likely that season three should also have a summer release date. According to IMDb, season three is eyeing a July 2024 premiere date.

That being said, producers have been frequently posting casting calls for a new season as late as March 2024. As filming takes place over several months, it is possible that season three could be delayed significantly.

90 Day Fiancé UK season 3 cast

As casting is still underway, casting announcements for the upcoming season are yet to be announced. However, the 90 Day franchise has a habit of carrying over cast members across multiple seasons, so it is likely we will see some familiar faces. Fan-favorite couple Jose and Louise could easily make a return, as their scenes on the show were a viral hit on TikTok last summer.

Other season two couples such as Shane and Mert, Rebekah and Cristian, Tionne and David, Robert and Assel, and Michael and Mercy are all reportedly still in a relationship, and are also likely contenders for a return. Some couples, such as Shane and Mert have since tied the knot, but Louise and Jose got married at the beginning of their season – so who’s counting, regarding the “fiancé” factor?

One couple already confirmed not to be returning for another season is Kadie and Alejandro, who participated in seasons one and two of the show. British-born Kadie and Mexican native Alejandro married at the end of season two, but as confirmed by the reunion episode, they had broken up off camera. Since then, the former couple have welcomed a baby together, although Kadie has stated that Alejandro has chosen not to be involved as a father in the child’s life.