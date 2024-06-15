Meghan Markle snubs King Charles and costs Prince Harry a big chance as Prince William’s ‘warning’ loses to her ‘original idea’

The British Royal Family is finally getting the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief with Kate Middleton’s public appearance putting an end to the many concerning rumors about her in the past months. But the chaos are far from over, as it is possible that all this time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not really trying to get back in King Charles’ good books.

It has been widely reported by royal experts and sources close to the family that Meghan and Harry’s trip to Nigeria and their “royal” antics despite not being senior working royals anymore severely frustrated Charles and Prince William. There have also been reports of Harry reaching out to his father multiple times in hopes of a reconciliation, only to be turned down by the monarch. This long-running cycle of rejecting his own son recently added the King not inviting the couple to the Trooping Colors event for the second year in a row.

Or so we thought.

Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden has claimed in a chat with Palace Confidential (via Geo TV) that the Sussexes have an “open invitation” to every big royal event and their not attending the King’s birthday parade is the couple snubbing Charles and not the other way around. According to Daily Mail’s Editor, Charlotte Griffiths, the decision stems from Meghan being “uncomfortable” in sharing the limelight with others, something that was allegedly noticed by some during her first appearance at Trooping the Colour. Did she make Harry lose the one chance he had of reuniting with his father?

Hmm, putting Daily Mail’s obsessive need to rip Meghan’s reputation apart, the idea of the couple having an “open invitation” to the big events, and Meghan, who has been absent from most of Harry’s trips to the U.K., being the reason behind them not attending the Trooping Colors does sound plausible. The Duke of Sussex is currently battling to get back the security he and his family had as senior royals as its diminished level poses a risk to their safety when they visit England.

The duo choosing to not go to the big parade, with less security and the knowledge that anyone targeting them would be expecting them, sounds even more logical, doesn’t it?

Prince William’s “warning” gains ground in their absence, but the couple is working on an “original idea”

Anyway, in their absence — and the blame of that once again resting on Meghan’s shoulders — a “warning” has resurfaced that William issued to his younger brother when he was dating the Suits star and was planning to pop the big question. William, who had courted Kate for 10 long years, believed Harry was rushing things and warned him against it. But as we know, Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017 and the couple got married, arrangements for which also became a source of disagreement between the brothers.

“He was correct to guide or warn Harry ‘are you sure you’re not going a bit fast’.” – Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond shares with the Sun

Even today, six years after the couple got married, rumors and expectations of them splitting and/or never reuniting with King Charles continue doing the rounds. While their marriage may or may not stand the test of time — even the best relationships fall apart — but joke is on everyone who thinks the two have been striving to win Charles back. Former royal butler Grant Harrold has backed reports (via New York Post) that the couple is planning to live the “original idea” they had pitched to Queen Elizabeth before leaving.

The plan was for them to live half the year in the U.K. and the rest in America, all the while continuing their royal services. The two confirmed as much when, in response to the Royal statement of them cutting ties with the palace, Meghan and Harry shared their own statement, stating that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.”

“I can believe that Harry would like to be back here, he loves the UK. He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that” Harrold said.

Given the royal nature of their trip to Nigeria and how Meghan and Harry continue to be treated like proper Royals, it seems like William was wrong in cautioning his brother against marrying Meghan and so is everyone else who continues predicting trouble in their paradise — the couple left the palace together, are snubbing the King together, and are never really stopped working on their initial plan together. It will irk William and Charles, but many will call it “couple goals.”

