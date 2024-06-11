Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?

The Duke of Sussex is "longing" for his pre-married life.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 07:12 am

Something we’re hearing again and again when it comes to the fractured family relationship between King Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, is that Prince William’s little brother is not about to be welcomed back into “The Firm” — as the inner circle of the Royal family is known — anytime soon.

Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean Harry can’t return to his native U.K., even if he’s not returning to the open arms of his pops and big brother. With both of his children growing up in the U.S., it seemed like the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were firmly ensconced in their regular ol’ lives in the haven for the ludicrously rich and famous that is Montecito, California.

However, the latest word on the gold-paved street indicates Harry might be missing his homeland, after all.

Harry is keen to find a new U.K. home after attempts to recreate pre-Meghan life in the U.S. fail

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have been living in the States for four years now, ever since June 2020, so you’d think that the couple would be well-settled at this point. Allegedly, though, the opposite is true. While the Duchess of Sussex is presumably happy in her native country, Harry is said to be missing his home shores.

“As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK,” Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror (via Sky News). “Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Harry is missing his Royal duties, but rather the social and sporting life he once enjoyed. For instance, Quinn notes that Harry has been attempting to “recreate parts of his old life” in California, including joining a local polo team in Santa Barbara, and he continues to be pals with many professional polo players, such as Argentina’s Nacho Figueras.

This apparently isn’t enough for the Duke, however, as Harry is supposedly “longing” to repair friendships that were either damaged or just fizzled out when he married Meghan and publicly distanced himself from his old social circle.

“He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan,” Quinn claims.

Harry’s feelings of FOMO couldn’t have been helped by the wedding of his old friend the Duke of Westminster on June 7, for which William was chosen as an usher but he was not. Likewise, Harry may be feeling disgruntled by his father’s decision to force Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s old residence, which sends a clear message to the Sussexes that they are not welcome to return.

Exactly how the newly pally King Charles and Prince of Wales feel about Harry’s potential prodigal return is unknown.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'