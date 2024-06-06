Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation
Category:
Celebrities

Is Meghan Markle pregnant with twins?

Is the Royal family expanding yet again?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 08:34 am

There are few people on the planet who can boast the worldwide recognition of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Recommended Videos

Their dramatic exit from performing Royal duties back in 2020 prompted a firestorm among media outlets, many of which had spent years tossing shade the Duchess’ way. They targeted Meghan for nearly everything she did, from her fashion and demeanor to her original status as an American.

Eventually, the overbearing and brutal press coverage, paired with a supposed lack of action or interest on the Royal family’s part, led Harry and Meghan to step back from their Royal duties and from the family itself. They relocated, put out a few documentaries, and seem utterly content to reside far from the Royal drama that haunted their marriage for years.

They also welcomed two children, — first Archie in May of 2019, then Lilibet in June of 2021 — and some Royals followers think more are on the way.

Are Meghan and Harry getting ready to welcome twins?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

In early June of 2024 — three years after Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child into the family — rumors of yet another addition (or two) started swirling. Quite a few of the couple’s fans seem to think they’re prepped to introduce twins into the Royal family, but none of these rumors seem to be based in truth.

Not only is Meghan not pregnant with twins, she doesn’t seem to be pregnant at all. Unless the rumormongers caught onto something ahead of any official announcement — or even hinting photos — it seems safe to say that, for now, this portion of the Royal family is happy to remain a quartet.

There’s no shortage of rumors and bombastic claims when it comes to Harry and Meghan, and this isn’t even the first regarding a pregnancy. A million claims about Meghan’s previous pregnancies litter the web, with some even claiming that she was never pregnant in the first place. They’re strange, as are many of the wild rumors about this high-profile pair, but — just like the twin pregnancy rumors — they’re also utterly fake.

Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.