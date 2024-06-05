Meghan Markle is ‘struggling’ amid private family shakeup that’s left her and Prince Harry full of ‘sadness’

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought they could take it easy after splitting from the Royal family then they thought wrong, as their lives are possibly even busier now than when they had official Royal duties to attend to.

The past month has been particularly hectic for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what with their recent three-day trip to Nigeria that had a lot of personal importance for Meghan even if it did rub King Charles and Prince William up the wrong way. Not to mention Harry’s return to the U.K. for the Invictus Games. June kicked off on another major event for the Sussexes as the couple’s youngest, Princess Lilibet, turned three on June 4.

And with all these changing times and international adventures, Meghan is said to be “struggling” to face the sad truth.

What family “sadness” has got Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “thinking about their future?”

According to OK! Magazine (via The Mirror), Meghan Markle is having a hard time being away from her children of late as both Lilibet and Archie are swiftly growing up and they’re at the age where Meghan wants to cherish as much time spent with them as possible.

Sadly, the Sussexes’ Nigeria trip — during which Meghan received an honorary Yoruba name, to reflect her Nigerian heritage — kept her away from her kids for Mother’s Day. At the time, Meghan released a statement expressing her upset but also explaining her reasoning: “Today is Mother’s Day. So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

As per insider sources close to the Duke and Duchess, however, being apart from Archie and Lillibet is a bigger struggle for Meghan than she’s letting on publicly and she and her husband are dealing with a “sudden sadness” over how fast it’s all going.

“Meghan doesn’t like being away from her children as she doesn’t want to miss a thing with them growing up so fast,” OK!‘s source claimed. “With Lili turning three, it’s really got Meghan and Harry thinking about their future and how quickly the children are growing up. Meghan especially feels that her babies are no longer babies and like most mums, it makes her slightly sad and wistful that the baby years have come to an end.”

These claims will only fuel those rumors claiming that Harry and Meghan are planning on having a third child soon, even though there’s zero evidence of Meghan being pregnant again at present. Still, just like the number of Royal titles Harry and Meghan have between them, it’s possible their family could keep on growing.

