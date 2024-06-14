Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s lives are a constant stream of drama and incident — from the Duke of Sussex’s shocking snub from the biggest high-society wedding of the season to the Duchess of Sussex earning herself a new royally sanctioned name.

Recommended Videos

And yet one thing that’s always seemed steady about the couple is their marriage. After all, it’s been the two of them against the world (or, at least, the Royal family) ever since they tied the knot in 2018 and decided to go their own way. They’ve even recently been fielding rumors that Meghan might be pregnant again. And yet one fellow Royal is apparently so convinced that their marriage is doomed they are willing to bet on it.

A mysterious Royal has allegedly placed a bet on when Harry and Meghan are going to split

via Netflix

According to the colorfully named Popbitch, someone in Harry’s own family tree is banking on his marriage to Meghan falling apart. Popbitch is a weekly email newsletter compiled by various anonymous U.K. journalists going back years, and it’s notorious for revealing salacious gossip that eventually gets reported in the mainstream media.

The latest big story to rock British politics is that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “closest aide” illegally used his insider knowledge to place a winning bet on the General Election date. An “even spicier bet,” though, has supposedly been placed by an unnamed “minor Royal” who has “got money riding on the date that Harry and Meghan are going to split.”

Royal fans may now be tempted to place their own bets on who it is that is betting against Harry’s marriage. It’s not easy to play detective in this case, though, as the Sussexes have so few allies left in the family at this point. For a while, they were close to Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, but the pair of them have recently swapped sides to support William amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, even snubbing him during a recent visit to L.A.

At least the fact that it’s a “minor” Royal means we can definitely rule out King Charles himself, even if he’s not exactly monarch of the Harry and Meghan fanclub.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy