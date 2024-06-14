Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation
Category:
Celebrities
News

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to split? One Royal family member is convinced enough to place a bet on it

A Royal rival is gambling with the Sussexes' future.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 07:25 am

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s lives are a constant stream of drama and incident — from the Duke of Sussex’s shocking snub from the biggest high-society wedding of the season to the Duchess of Sussex earning herself a new royally sanctioned name.

Recommended Videos

And yet one thing that’s always seemed steady about the couple is their marriage. After all, it’s been the two of them against the world (or, at least, the Royal family) ever since they tied the knot in 2018 and decided to go their own way. They’ve even recently been fielding rumors that Meghan might be pregnant again. And yet one fellow Royal is apparently so convinced that their marriage is doomed they are willing to bet on it.

A mysterious Royal has allegedly placed a bet on when Harry and Meghan are going to split

Prince Harry looking at Meghan Markle in their Harry & Meghan documentary
via Netflix

According to the colorfully named Popbitch, someone in Harry’s own family tree is banking on his marriage to Meghan falling apart. Popbitch is a weekly email newsletter compiled by various anonymous U.K. journalists going back years, and it’s notorious for revealing salacious gossip that eventually gets reported in the mainstream media.

The latest big story to rock British politics is that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “closest aide” illegally used his insider knowledge to place a winning bet on the General Election date. An “even spicier bet,” though, has supposedly been placed by an unnamed “minor Royal” who has “got money riding on the date that Harry and Meghan are going to split.”

Royal fans may now be tempted to place their own bets on who it is that is betting against Harry’s marriage. It’s not easy to play detective in this case, though, as the Sussexes have so few allies left in the family at this point. For a while, they were close to Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, but the pair of them have recently swapped sides to support William amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, even snubbing him during a recent visit to L.A.

At least the fact that it’s a “minor” Royal means we can definitely rule out King Charles himself, even if he’s not exactly monarch of the Harry and Meghan fanclub.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Tom Hardy in France
Tom Hardy in France
Tom Hardy in France
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Apeksha Bagchi and others Apeksha Bagchi and others Jun 13, 2024
Read Article J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What is Chrisean Rock’s baby’s condition?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Chrisean Rock’s baby’s condition?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
TJ Holmes (R) and Marilee Fiebig attend the 2013 Black Girls Rock Shot Callers Dinner on October 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Who is T. J. Holmes’ ex wife?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Tom Hardy in France
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Tom Hardy’s secret career as a rapper is exposed and people have questions
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Nicholas Galitzine standing in front of a pink backdrop dressed in a grey suit on the red carpet of Prime Video's "The Idea Of You"
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?
Apeksha Bagchi and others Apeksha Bagchi and others Jun 13, 2024
Read Article J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
J.K Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
J.K. Rowling’s luxury yacht proves she’s still in her Egregiously Rich Umbridge era despite online hate speech
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What is Chrisean Rock’s baby’s condition?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Chrisean Rock’s baby’s condition?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 13, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'