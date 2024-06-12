King Charles threatens Prince Harry with severe ‘consequences’ as his last ally in the Royal family betrays him for Prince William

Prince Harry just can’t catch a break. Even as he plans to return to the U.K. after allegedly growing unsettled in his life in California, there’s definitely still no open seat on his father’s right-hand side waiting for him as King Charles has reportedly given his wayward prodigal son a stern warning.

It’s no secret that relations between Harry, his dad, and his brother, Prince William, have been strained ever since Harry hit back at the Royal family and the press for not supporting his wife, Meghan Markle — even if the Royals have attempted to rewrite history by removing Harry’s criticisms from online records. Things only got worse when Harry moved to the U.S with his family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started spilling all their secrets to the media.

Harry may wish to cancel any further tell-all interviews or book deals, however, otherwise he may face some serious “consequences.”

King Charles has ordered Harry to stop spreading Royal secrets, or else

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, Charles III allegedly had a recent conversation with his youngest son in which he instructed him, in no uncertain terms, to quit airing the Windsors’ dirty laundry in public.

“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble,” Quinn told The Mirror. “Everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.”

Quinn added that Harry’s aims with complaining in a public forum about his ill treatment at his family’s hands has all been in an effort to “get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends.” However, Quinn believes the prince is going about achieving his objectives in the wrong way:

“Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work,” Quinn opined. “Complaining publicly just makes things worse and, in Harry’s case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”

More bad news for Harry as closest cousin turns her back on him

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Adding salt to this fresh wound is the fact that Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, has apparently reversed her support of her cousin Harry after making a public appearance at Prince William’s side during a recent Buckingham Palace garden party.

Previously, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice had been “blacklisted” by the Royals for maintaining contact with Harry despite his split from the family. Eugenie — who was the first member of the Royal clan Harry introduced Meghan to back in the day — hosted the Sussexes at her home in Portugal last summer, which rubbed her relatives up the wrong way.

However, the two Princesses of York have made a public bid to win back favor with this Buckingham Palace appearance — even releasing a statement after the event emphasizing the importance of “supporting family.” Equally telling is the fact Eugenie neglected to check in with Harry during a recent trip to L.A., not to mention skipping Harry’s Invictus Games in London last month.

Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be “overjoyed” to be trusted with further Royal duties again, after their brief time on the blacklist. “But that was last year and she’s worked hard to prove her commitment to the royals,” claims a source (via GB News). “She didn’t reach out to Harry when she was in LA in February. This confirmed his worst fears that his last line to his family was over.”

