‘A huge worry’: Why are Harry and Meghan forming an ‘alliance’ with two Royal outcasts and why are William and Kate so concerned?

It’s no secret that any brotherly love shared by Prince William and Prince Harry has soured in recent years and the two siblings are practically strangers these days. Harry didn’t even visit his big bro when he made a recent whistle-stop return to his native U.K.

Just when you thought the chasm between King Charles’ two kids couldn’t get any wider, though, William and Kate Middleton have apparently taken umbrage with Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to get chummy with two Royals who are likewise on the outside of the Windsor family’s inner circle. But what is it that’s caused Wills and Kate to get so royally worried?

Harry and Meghan befriending Prince Andrew’s daughters is a “huge worry” for William and Kate

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry and Meghan have been building up a friendship with two of Harry and William’s cousins. Namely, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the two daughters of the boys’ disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.

Per what Quinn told The Daily Mirror, William and Kate are growing extremely agitated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are becoming so pally with Andrew’s kids, with it apparently feared that the couple are forming some kind of power alliance against the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry,” Quinn claimed.

Due to the actions of their father, Beatrice and Eugenie have been forced to step back out of the limelight a little in recent times, putting them on the outside of “The Firm,” as the core members of the Royal family call themselves, not at all ominously. Allegedly, William and Kate fear the two princesses being won over to the Dark Side by Harry and Meghan, as they can see how the quartet have a lot in common.

“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family,” Quinn continued. “The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself – is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.”

Of course, it’s not a great look for Harry and Meghan to be cozying up to Andrew’s side of the family, but Quinn stressed that while the Sussexes have “little sympathy” for their obnoxious uncle they appreciate that his two daughters were always friendly allies in the face of Meghan’s controversial time as one of the Royals:

“Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the U.K,” Quinn said.

What with Harry skipping the high-society of the wedding of the season to throw shade on his brother, it definitely seems like the split between the Waleses and the Sussexes isn’t going to be repaired anytime soon.

