What kind of cancer has Kate Middleton been diagnosed with?

Kate Middleton, and the Royal family at large, finally put all the frenzied speculation to bed on March 22 with a video from the Princess of Wales herself that revealed the truth of her medical situation, which up until now had remained a deeply guarded secret.

In the two-minute video, Princess Catherine reveals that she has been diagnosed with cancer, following her “major abdominal surgery” in January. Kate had taken an unusually long leave of absence from her royal duties over the past two months, leaving the entire world to aggressively theorize on what was actually going on behind the scenes. Finally, Kate is ready to share her diagnosis with the world.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, explained

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

According to Kate Middleton, the presence of cancer was detected following her abdominal surgery. Despite it initially being thought that her “condition was non-cancerous” and the “surgery was successful,” Kate explained that “tests after the operation had found that cancer had been present.” Upon the advice of her medical team, Kate is undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” of which process she is currently in the “early stages.” Although Kate does not specify the kind of cancer she has been diagnosed with in her announcement, we can infer that it is some type of stomach cancer.

Princess Catherine goes on to discuss how the news came as a “huge shock” to her, husband Prince William, and their entire family. By way of explaining the total secrecy surrounding her diagnosis over the past two months, Kate stressed that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

As you would expect of the mother of three — the prince and princess’ children are George (10), Charlotte (8), and Louis (5) — Kate makes clear that the most important thing for her and her husband was to take time to “explain everything” to her children “in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.” Catherine added, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.”

The Princess of Wales ended by thanking all “the love, support, and kindness” she’s received from the public. “At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” Kate concluded. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”