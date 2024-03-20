Have Kate Middleton’s medical records been stolen?

You’d think King Charles III being diagnosed with cancer would be the biggest Royal story of the year, but the King’s health has oddly become a distant second concern in favor of the condition of his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Recommended Videos

The whole world must know the basics of the story by now — that Princess Catherine had abdominal surgery in January and is planned to go back to public duty after Easter — but a series of bizarre attempts from the Palace to contain conspiracy theories about the “real” reason behind her disappearing act have only created fresh ones. We’ve now reached the point where we have apparent video evidence of Kate being alive and nobody’s trusting it.

The Katespiracy has boiled over to such feverish levels, in fact, that a security breach is suspected at the hospital where the Princess of Wales was a patient. But have Kate’s medical records really been swiped?

Kate Middleton’s medical records security breach, explained

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the world-renowned private clinic where Kate had her abdominal surgery operation has opened an investigation into an attempt to access the princess’ private medical records. However, at this time, it doesn’t seem that the attempt was successful.

The London Clinic (yes, that is its name) has “launched a probe” into claims that at least one member of the hospital’s staff was caught trying to gain access to files on Kate’s medical history and surgery. Given that the London Clinic, located in Marylebone, London, is the go-to place for the Royal family, celebrities, politicians and other people in the public eye looking to have discreet procedures done, a security breach on this scale would be a serious smack to the establishment’s reputation.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” shared The Mirror’s “insider” source. “Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

This investigation comes following endless theories suggesting the official line about Kate’s abdominal surgery was covering for some other type of procedure or illness, with the real crackpot end of the scale claiming that the princess has died and all glimpses of her since then have been a mere body double. Rumors of a divorce from Prince William over (totally unsubstantiated) rumors of an extramarital affair have also swirled around.

The fact that the entire planet wants to know the “truth” about what’s going on with Kate means that it was inevitable someone working at the London Clinic would get tempted to take a bite from the forbidden fruit and try to find out the facts. In any case, the clinic’s security is clearly up to snuff as it appears that they didn’t manage to get a look at Kate’s records. Although this is a clear sign that the situation is only intensifying the longer it goes on.