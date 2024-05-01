Barbra Streisand Melissa McCarthy Getty
What did Barbra Streisand say to Melissa McCarthy? The ‘Ozempic’ Instagram comment, explained

It's one of the funniest interactions you'll ever see.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Published: May 1, 2024 12:33 pm

In the wide-eyed world of health, over-the-counter remedies and eye-catching drugs are often highlighted in the realm of entertainment media — so it’s certainly no surprise that Ozempic, the weight loss medication, has become a hot topic amongst celebrities and high-profile public figures.

More specifically, the topic of Ozempic has seemingly become the main focus of conversation between legendary singer Barbra Streisand and acclaimed actress Melissa McCarthy. And with the two women having famously worked together in the past on Streisand’s Encore album, it’s fair to say that the bond between them is undoubtedly sky high — although a recent Instagram comment might have thrown folks for an unexpected loop.

Considering the incredible fame of each of these celebrities, however, it’s certainly no surprise that their names slotted in the same sentence together would turn a few heads in the public headlines. So, let’s dive in and explore exactly what words were exchanged between these two unwavering personalities.

What did Barbra Streisand say to Melissa McCarthy on Instagram?

As much as regular civilians and average social media users have been intrigued by the effects of Ozempic on weight loss, it appears as though celebrities have maintained that same interest. Over on Instagram, the entire situation between the two women unfolded when the 82-year-old Streisand left an eye-popping comment on an Instagram post from McCarthy — which showcased the actress alongside director Adam Shankman. 

In the since-deleted comment — which found its way on various social media platforms and specific accounts depicting celebrity comments — Streisand gave her regards to Shankman before flat-out asking McCarthy if she used Ozempic — a medication originally used to help with diabetes — to assist with her weight loss journey. And, as to be expected, the comment quickly made its rounds all across social media — with most people finding the interaction hilarious, including McCarthy herself. 

Streisand later addressed the comment and assured that she was simply offering a compliment to her friend and praising McCarthy for her impeccable weight loss. McCarthy, of course, was quick to shoot down any chance of wrongdoing or harmfulness on Streisand’s part, with McCarthy calling her a “treasure.”

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.