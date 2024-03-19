Who is Heidi Agan? The Kate Middleton lookalike, explained

At long last, we finally have photographic proof that Kate Middleton is alive and well, and it hasn’t been edited this time. Although it’s still not enough to put an end to the conspiracy theories, as people on the internet has decided that the photo doesn’t show Kate, but a lookalike.

To be honest, at this point, even if Kate Middleton were to hold an in-person meet and greet to prove she’s OK, people would still claim that it’s all an elaborate cover up of some sort. The internet loves to sensationalize, and if you’ve been following this whole drama from the start, then you’ll know that there have been some pretty wild theories floating around. Now people are saying that Middleton has been replaced by a lookalike who goes by the name Heidi Agan, but who exactly is this mysterious royal lookalike?

Who is Heidi Agan?

According to her own website, “Heidi Agan is the most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike.” That’s a pretty bold claim to make, but Agan looks so similar to the Princess that she’s actually managed to carve an entire career from it. Her likeness to the Princess of Wales has landed her TV spots, newspaper coverage, and other media appearances.

She was first discovered in 2012 and has traveled all over the globe for events. You may have seen her before, as she’s appeared on ABC News, BBC News, as well as the on Katie, Katie Kouric’s former talk show, where Kouric commented on how much she really looks like Middleton, opining that “if the Duchess of Cambridge needs a decoy to stay away from those pesky paparazzi, I think you’re just the woman for the job.”

Speaking with Business Insider in 2017, Agan revealed a little about the surreal experience of being a royal doppelgänger, as well as what she used to do before her big break. Initially Agan was a waitress in an Italian restaurant chain earning around $10 an hour to support her two children as a single mother. It was initially customers at the restaurant that pointed out her resemblance to the royal, which prompted her to send a few head shots to a talent agency, and within two months, she was able to quit her job and start a new career as a royal impersonator.

Her website and Instagram show plenty of images, and the likeness to Kate Middleton is uncanny. Of course, with the ongoing situation involving the real Kate, conspiracy theorists believe that Heidi Agan has been brought in as a replacement. It’s an insane thing to even suggest, but the internet is insane sometimes. In reality, Heidi is just a professional doppelgänger, she is not a Kate Middleton replacement.