Has Kate Middleton pulled a ‘Gone Girl’ in response to William cheating rumors?

Alert! Alert! A fresh Kate Middleton theory just dropped! You’d have to be living under a rock not to be aware of the drama swirling around William and Kate. Something is awry over at Kensington Palace, we just don’t quite know what it is yet.

Well, a supremely entertaining new theory has just appeared — and for once it doesn’t involve Kate being dead, harvested for organs, or locked into a coma. It arises from The Independent newspaper and Tatler magazine both recently publishing glowing profiles of Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. This was considered odd timing and has led some to theorize Rose is being “soft-launched” as Kate’s replacement.

But what if Kate wasn’t a victim but a secret manipulative mastermind on a mission to destroy William?

Gone Princess?

i too would do a gone girl if my bald ass husband cheated on me with someone who looked exactly like me but horsier — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) March 12, 2024

Think about it for a moment. If Kate wants to inflict as much damage on William’s reputation as possible, what better way than to play puppetmaster, vanish from public view and let the world come to their own conclusions about what’s happened to you? Meanwhile, your husband is left looking guilty af and completely unable to answer any questions about his “missing” wife?

The cherry on top? Releasing a high-profile image you’ve made purposefully terrible alterations to in Photoshop, knowing full well this will spark a gigantic controversy compounded by questions over your safety. And when the press comes knocking just look away. After all, that could be the back of anyone’s head…

Sorry but we’re expected to believe that the British media could only get a picture of the back of “Kate Middleton’s” head…



I’m just not buying any of this.#KateMiddleton #WhereIsKateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/mTXkGYUUbt — Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) March 11, 2024

Maybe this is a teeny bit far-fetched, but if William really has cheated then it’s time to kick him to the curb. Once a cheater always a cheater, be they prince or pauper.