What happened to Dusty’s leg on ‘Swamp People?’

Dusty Crum, the fearless python hunter from the popular reality series Swamp People, has always been known for his daring exploits in the Florida Everglades. However, fans were left concerned and curious when they noticed scars on his leg in recent episodes.

Also known as “The Wildman,” Crum is a renowned python hunter who has dedicated his life to protecting the Everglades from invasive species. Born and raised in Sarasota, Florida, Dusty has become a prominent figure in the reptile hunting community, particularly for his work on Swamp People and Guardians of the Glades.

Crum’s work can be pretty dangerous, as he must brave the swamplands in Florida and ensnare wild snakes. So, it would be far to assume Crum got scars on his legs due to an accident in the Everglades. However, the origin of these scars is entirely unrelated to Crum’s reptile-hunting adventures.

How did Dusty Crum get scars on his leg?

On Nov. 4, 2021, Crum’s life took a dramatic turn when he was involved in a severe car accident on the I-77 Florida highway. The accident occurred when a tire on the trailer he was riding in blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The truck flipped three times, resulting in Crum’s right leg being thrown out of the window and crushed by the weight of the vehicle.

As the truck continued to roll, he managed to pull his leg back inside and used his shirt to create a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding. His quick thinking and determination to stay awake until paramedics arrived were crucial in saving his life. After paramedics arrived at the scene, Crum was quickly airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where he underwent five surgeries to repair the severe damage to his lower right leg and knee. He spent nearly a month in the hospital, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process. Despite the severity of his injuries, Crum remained optimistic and grateful for the support he received from fans and friends.

The road toward recovery was long, but Crum eventually returned to his true passion: python hunting. He came back to television in 2023 with Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, a spinoff of Swamp People focused on Florida’s python problem. While his right leg is now covered in scars, the show proved Crum’s leg has healed enough for him to get back into the python-hunting game.

Dusty’s resilience and positive attitude have inspired many, and he remains a beloved figure in the reptile-hunting community. The accident also showed Crum’s incredible survival skills, which he now uses to keep the Everglades safe.

