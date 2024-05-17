Trente Jones
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?

The incoming player saw some recent changes to his status in the NFL.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 17, 2024 09:35 am

A career in major sports is fleeting. Its an unfortunate reality of the profession, which often ensures that — no matter how popular they are — NFL athletes like Trente Jones will be forced to exit the pitch eventually.

But the Green Bay Packer Linemen’s departure comes far too soon, considering his young age. Athletes age out of their physically punishing careers early, but not in their early 20s. It usually takes at least a decade of grueling work to hit proper retirement age, so what’s up with Jones’ sudden shift from rookie to retiree?

Did the Greenbay Packers retire Trente Jones?

Trente Jones
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It’s in no way uncommon for football teams to retire players, but it’s far less common to do so when they’ve yet to hit 25. Jones, a ripe young 23-year-old, is in no way ready for retirement, but the Packer’s nonetheless placed the rookie recruit on the team’s reserve/retired list.

Jones was signed as an undrafted rookie straight out of Michigan, where he shone as one of the University of Michigan Wolverines’ most dedicated players. Through 2023, Jones established himself as a player to watch, participating in all 15 games through the season, starting five separate times, and helping carry the Wolverines to victory in the national championship.

Then, in April 2024, he was signed to the Greenbay Packers. For around a month, fans were looking forward to watching him play with the team, until a fresh announcement came down on May 13. That revealed Jones’ new position on the reserve/retired list.

Jones was among eight undrafted free agent signings for the Packers this season, and his move to the retired list is in no way the end of his career. The phrasing of the move certainly sounds final, but in reality Jones — along with a number of other rookies — simply needs time to level up his playing. He’ll have plenty of time to observe and improve over the next few months, and by next season fans may see his status shift from the reserves and back onto the field.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.