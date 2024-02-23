When was Travis Kelce drafted?

Without a doubt, NFL superstar Travis Kelce is one of the most famous and popular figures in the booming realm of entertainment. From his masterful work on the football field for the Kansas City Chiefs to his high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, it’s evident that Kelce’s career simply keeps on climbing — but curiosity has remained as to when exactly his NFL triumph initially kickstarted.

While his romantic dynamic with Swift has undoubtedly become the talk of the town and what most members of the paparazzi have been focusing on since the summer months, Kelce helping the Chiefs to nab another Super Bowl ring just a few weeks ago was definitely an impressive accomplishment, one which earned extensive interest in his football legacy.

As a result, Swifties and non-football fans of the couple have been wondering when exactly Kelce first became a Tight End in the NFL — long before he was wooing Swift and giving her rides in his Chevrolet Chevelle.

So, when was Kelce drafted?

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Kelce has been an athlete in the NFL for much longer than it might seem. And with his larger-than-life accolades and ever-growing legacy as one of the best tight ends in the NFL right now, that should hardly come as a major surprise, seeing as he’s had plenty of practice over the years. That being said, Kelce was drafted back in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was selected in the third round of the official NFL draft for that year.

From there, Kelce has eventually gone on to become a nine-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion of Super Bowls LIV, LVII, and LVIII, and to possessing multiple seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Prior to playing in the NFL with the Chiefs, Kelce played college football at the University of Cincinnati — so perhaps it might be a surprise for some folks that Kelce didn’t end up playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Then again, he did grow up as a Browns fan, so maybe not.