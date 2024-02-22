You’d have to have been living under a rock for the last few months or so to not have heard about the ever-growing relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and professional NFL athlete Travis Kelce. Since the early days of their relationship in the summer, the dynamic duo have remained in the public spotlight for their adorable interactions — many of which have been shown on the big screen at Kansas City Chiefs games. As enticing as their relationship together is, there’s absolutely no denying how popular they are individually — especially when it comes to their material possessions.

While Swifties find themselves heavily interested in Swift’s day-to-day lifestyle and her larger-than-life Rhode Island property and private jet, those interested in learning about Kelce’s personal hobbies and interests will surely be inclined to know more about Kelce’s property — including eye-popping cars owned and driven by the star tight end.

Materialistic things aren’t the most important in one’s life, of course, but it certainly doesn’t stop the intrigue and questions being asked from the public eye — especially with a favorable lineup of the most popular cars out there right now.

So, what car does Travis Kelce drive?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting away in his car following the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/tev0GSxPDi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2023

Taking a step back to observe, it’s quite clear that Kelce has a profound love and appreciation for football, but his admiration of cars is another aspect of his life that is constantly on display. In fact, Kelce himself harbors an astounding car collection which features a variety of cars that are extremely appealing to the eye. One of the most recognizable cars in the collection would be his ‘70 Chevrolet Chevelle, of course, with Swift riding shotgun at one point after a game in a photo that was captured by the paparazzi.

Alongside the aforementioned Chevelle, Kelce also owns a plethora of other cars in his attractive collection — including a GMC Terrain SUV, an Aston Martin Vanquish, which Swift has also rode shotgun in, a GMC Hummer, a Mercedes Benz AMG G63, a Land Rover Range Rover, and a Cadillac Escalade. So when Kelce isn’t tearing it up on the football field and nabbing another Super Bowl trophy for his beloved Chiefs, it’s clear he’s adding another face-melting luxury car to his already impressive collection of divine automobiles.

And, who knows? Perhaps the dynamic duo will even look to investing in their own personal car together to enjoy a long ride past Kansas City sunsets.