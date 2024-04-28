When it comes to the lives of Hollywood’s elite, the public often feels like they have a front-row seat. We scrutinize their every move, their relationships, and – perhaps most intriguing of all – their family dynamics.

Recommended Videos

Nicole Kidman is one of those stars who manages to keep us endlessly curious, not just about her blockbuster roles and red-carpet looks but also about how she juggles life as a mom. It’s especially intriguing when you think about her juggling all that with a superstar ex like Tom Cruise. In 1990, Kidman married Tom, and together the couple made the decision to expand their family.

However, life had its plans, and Kidman’s marriage to Cruise ended in 2001. Undeterred by the challenges that came her way, especially her struggle against fertility, Kidman continues to prioritize her children’s well-being. In 2006, she married country music star Keith Urban, and together they welcomed two children.

So, just how many kids does Nicole Kidman have? The answer is four – two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, and two biological daughters with her current husband, Keith Urban.

The Cruise Years

Isabella Jane Cruise

Born on December 22, 1992, Isabella Jane Cruise is Kidman’s first adopted child with her then-husband Tom Cruise. Isabella has generally maintained a low profile, despite the high-profile status of her parents. Over the years, she has shown a keen interest in the arts & fashion and has chosen a life away from the Hollywood spotlight, residing in London and working on her career independently. Her relationship with Kidman has been subject to speculation, but it is understood that both have their own path while maintaining personal connections behind the public eye.

Connor Antony Cruise

Connor Antony Cruise was born on January 17, 1995, and is the second child adopted by Kidman and Cruise. Unlike his sister, Connor has dabbled in the entertainment industry, appearing in a few films, such as the 2012 movie Red Dawn. However, his primary passion seems to be deep-sea fishing. He’s living the dream out in Florida, and if you check out his social media, it’s all about boats and the catch of the day. Definitely more of an outdoors guy. Connor lives in Clearwater, Florida, which is known to be a significant hub for the Church of Scientology, of which he is a member, like his father Tom.

The Urban Era

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Nicole Kidman,56-year-old movie star, was supported by her daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, her husband, Keith Urban and some relatives as she received an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in LA. Beautiful family 👪 ❤️. Congratulations 🎊 pic.twitter.com/bb3Z7hR2FK — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) April 28, 2024

Jump to Kidman’s current chapter with Keith Urban, and you meet Sunday Rose, born in 2008. Her arrival seemed to blend Kidman’s world of arts and heartfelt home life. With a name like Sunday Rose, you can almost picture the peaceful vibes at home, right? Kidman says she’s got a knack for music and filmmaking, which isn’t a surprise considering who her parents are. She’s growing up with creativity in her DNA.

“Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad. It would be great if Sundaycontinues making movies, cause I think she’s a storyteller — a good storyteller.” – Keith Urban told ABC news

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Last but not least, there’s Faith Margaret, the youngest, born in 2010 via surrogacy. Her name itself tells a story of hope and perseverance, reflecting the journey Kidman and Urban went through to welcome her. Faith, like her big sister, is mostly out of the spotlight, growing up with a solid mix of normal kid stuff and some inevitable glam that comes with having famous parents. But like Faith, she also has hidden talents as Keith shared in his chat with ABC News.

“Faith has a great musical ear. I can tell ’cause she’ll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff. She’s got a good ear.”

As per ABC News, both Sunday and Faith made their voice acting debuts in The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019. They’ve also appeared in two TV projects alongside their mother, starring in Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

While we all love a peek into their lives, Kidman makes sure her kids get the chance to write their own stories and carve their journey, away from the Hollywood frenzy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more