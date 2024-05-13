What happened to Metro Boomin’s mom?

Metro Boomin, the producer in the spotlight due to his recent mockery of Drake in the midst of the Kendrick Lamar beef, has seen his fair share of success.

He is widely recognized for his influential role in developing contemporary hip-hop, particularly in shaping the sound of trap music. Metro has worked with everyone from Travis Scott and 21 Savage to The Weeknd, and his influence can be heard on countless chart-topping hits.

Some of his most notable productions include Jumpman (Drake and Future), Congratulations (Post Malone), and Bad and Boujee (Migos). His solo project Not All Heroes Wear Capes (2018) debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. However, as the saying goes, behind every great man, there’s a great woman. And in Metro’s case, that woman was his mother, Leslie Wayne.

What happened to Leslie Wayne?

Sadly, Wayne lost her life in a domestic violence case back in June 2022. According to reports, Leslie was killed by her husband, Metro’s stepfather, in a murder-suicide. The details are scarce, but it appears that a heated argument escalated into a fatal confrontation.

For Metro, the loss was unimaginable.

“Crying everyday is the new normal” Metro Boomin opens up with a heartfelt message to his mom via IG Story. Over a month ago Metro Boomins mom, Leslie Wayne, was tragically taken from the world by her husband who then committed suicide. 🙏🏾#MetroBoomin#LeslieWayne#TPR pic.twitter.com/d8B2MZSxcO — The Progress Report Media Group (@TPRMediaGroup) July 25, 2022

Leslie played an instrumental role in Metro’s journey, supporting him every step of the way. When Metro was still in high school, Leslie would drive him back and forth from St. Louis to Atlanta, ensuring he never missed an opportunity to network and build his career. She believed in her son’s talent and was willing to go the extra mile (quite literally) to help him achieve his dreams. It didn’t take long for people to recognize his talent, and soon enough, he was collaborating with local artists in his hometown of St. Louis.

Leslie’s support was emotional too. She was Metro’s rock, his confidante, and his biggest cheerleader. While nothing can ever erase the pain of losing his mother, Metro has found ways to honor her memory. In interviews and on social media, Metro has spoken candidly about the bond he shared with his mother and how much her love and guidance meant to him.

May we all aspire to be a little more like Metro, unafraid to wear our hearts on our sleeves and cherish the people who matter most.

