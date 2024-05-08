Metro Boomin photo Roy Rochlin for Getty Images, Drake photo 305pics/GC Images, Kendrick Lamar photo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
What Does BBL Drizzy Mean? Explained

Drake has a new adversary in the great diss track battle, 2024.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 8, 2024 02:44 pm

Drake and Kendrick Lamar weren’t the only two hip-hop superstars feuding in April and May 2024. Rap producer Metro Boomin entered the fight with a Drake diss track, “BBL Drizzy.” Metro also released the beat for free online so fans could freestyle over it.

Recommended Videos

But what does “BBL Drizzy” mean? Drizzy is one of Drake’s nicknames, and BBL refers to a kind of plastic surgery the Canadian hip-hop star is alleged to have had. Metro’s song features a “BBL Drizzy” sample, another Drake diss track of the same name by comedian King Willonious.

Drake engaged Metro in the diss track battle about a month earlier when he dropped “Push Ups” in April, and targeted Metro again with “Family Matters,” dropped shortly before “BBL Drizzy” was released, Billboard reported.

BBL = Brazilian butt lift

via Metro Boomin/X

As mentioned, Drizzy is a Drake nickname, and BBL stands for Brazilian butt lift, a type of plastic surgery. Drake has not confirmed or denied the allegations, brought on by a perceived change in his appearance. Rapper Rick Ross coined the nickname “BBL Drizzy,” and King Willonious and Metro Boomin adopted it.

Has Drake responded?

@charliecurtisb

i aint got a side in the Kendrick Drake beef, but A FREE BEAT FROM @Metro Boomin ?!?! nah its just a smart business decision 😂🙂‍↕️

♬ original sound – Charlie Curtis-Beard
via Charlie Curtis B/X

Drake had yet to respond to Metro Boomin’s diss track, or to the barrage of X posts targeted at the IDGAF rapper as of this report, but at the rate the ever-widening diss track war has been going, his retort will likely come soon. Reportedly, Drake did, however, post on social media, “You just cheffed a beat about my a**?” In the meantime, the response to Boomin’s challenge for the best BBL Drizzy freestyle has been strong. Reporting from the frontlines of World War Drake, we’ll keep you posted.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.