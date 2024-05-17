BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed

BTS’ RM might currently be carrying out South Korea’s mandatory military service, but that’s not the only way he’s serving.

Recommended Videos

There’s a new album coming from the BTS leader, lyricist, and rapper, and it’s shaping up to be his best one yet. Titled Right Place, Wrong Person, it had been teased on Instagram for months before fans realized the username rpwprpwprpwp created by Team RM all the way back in November was actually an easter for the album’s name.

This is RM’s fourth solo project after the 2015 and 2018 mixtapes, RM and Mono, and the 2022 album Indigo. The lead single “Come back to me” was released on May 10 along with a cinematic music video directed by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin, followed by the tracklist, a week later, revealing some exciting features with British rapper Little Simz, and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

When is Right Place, Wrong Person coming out?

We’re quite literally counting the days until Right Place, Wrong Person drops, but thankfully there are not that many to count anymore. The album was announced back on April 25, with a release date of nearly a month later on May 24, 2024.

The release will happen during RM’s conscription, which prohibits him from doing any promotional work around the album. All the content released until then and afterward will have been prepared and filmed before the rapper enlisted on Dec. 11, 2023. Per the official promotional schedule made available by BigHit Music, That includes three brand new music videos, the first of which which is expected to drop on album release day, followed by the second on May 30, and the third on June 10. We told you he was preparing a full meal.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more