RM on the cover of the poster for the music video for the song 'Come back to me'.
Image via Big Hit Music
Category:
Music
Celebrities

BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed

It's already giving Album of the Year.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 17, 2024 11:27 am

BTS’ RM might currently be carrying out South Korea’s mandatory military service, but that’s not the only way he’s serving.

Recommended Videos

There’s a new album coming from the BTS leader, lyricist, and rapper, and it’s shaping up to be his best one yet. Titled Right Place, Wrong Person, it had been teased on Instagram for months before fans realized the username rpwprpwprpwp created by Team RM all the way back in November was actually an easter for the album’s name.

This is RM’s fourth solo project after the 2015 and 2018 mixtapes, RM and Mono, and the 2022 album Indigo. The lead single “Come back to me” was released on May 10 along with a cinematic music video directed by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin, followed by the tracklist, a week later, revealing some exciting features with British rapper Little Simz, and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

When is Right Place, Wrong Person coming out?

We’re quite literally counting the days until Right Place, Wrong Person drops, but thankfully there are not that many to count anymore. The album was announced back on April 25, with a release date of nearly a month later on May 24, 2024.

The release will happen during RM’s conscription, which prohibits him from doing any promotional work around the album. All the content released until then and afterward will have been prepared and filmed before the rapper enlisted on Dec. 11, 2023. Per the official promotional schedule made available by BigHit Music, That includes three brand new music videos, the first of which which is expected to drop on album release day, followed by the second on May 30, and the third on June 10. We told you he was preparing a full meal.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Lady Tilley Arnold in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article How old is Brock from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old is Brock from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Trente Jones
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I hated that’: why Sophie Turner hated people referring to her and Priyanka Chopra as ‘the wives’
Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas on a private jet together
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I hated that’: why Sophie Turner hated people referring to her and Priyanka Chopra as ‘the wives’
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Donald Trump looking like a pouting child next to a laughing Robert De Niro
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Lady Tilley Arnold in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article How old is Brock from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
How old is Brock from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Trente Jones
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘I hated that’: why Sophie Turner hated people referring to her and Priyanka Chopra as ‘the wives’
Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas on a private jet together
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I hated that’: why Sophie Turner hated people referring to her and Priyanka Chopra as ‘the wives’
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Donald Trump looking like a pouting child next to a laughing Robert De Niro
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.