When is BTS coming back from the military?

The most challenging times are ahead, ARMY. While we were all aware that one day it could happen, we never truly thought the day when all BTS members would be in the military would actually come. Sadly, the time is now upon us.

For years, we managed to stave off reality. BTS repeatedly postponed their enlistment, and no one seemed more deserving of exemption from that fate than them. Unfortunately, while all of us were well aware of this, the South Korean Government wasn’t as understanding – even though BTS had been one of the country’s most profitable sources of revenue for years.

Nevertheless, in the past year, we’ve been forced to bid farewell to the members one by one as they embark on mandatory conscription. As we say one last goodbye for 18 months to Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM, the lingering question remains: when exactly will each member return?

When is BTS coming back?

via Twitter / @BTS_Twt

All BTS members will be returning on different dates, but a BTS return is planned for June 2025. As for each individual member, Jin, the oldest member, entered the military base before everyone else. J-Hope followed, while SUGA, the second oldest member, enlisted soon after. Following them are the ‘maknae line:’ V, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM.

This implies that all members will be returning at vastly different times. Let’s break down the exact dates for each member’s return before they eventually reunite on stage for the highly anticipated comeback in June 2025.

When is Jin coming back from the military?

As mentioned above, Jin will be the first member to return, being discharged on June 12, 2024. The singer enlisted on December 13, 2022, reaching the 18-month mark next June – around 6 months from the current date of writing. Jin recently turned 31 years old, and that will also be the exact age at which he’ll come back from the military, taking on the role of a full-time single parent for all ARMY worldwide while we all await the rest of their returns.

When is J-Hope coming back from the military?

J-Hope was the second member to enlist, making him the second one to be discharged on October 17, 2024. The BTS rapper enlisted on April 18, 2023, four months after Jin. Despite not being the second oldest member of the group, J-Hope completed his promotional period for his first album Jack in the Box earlier than the rest of the members, enlisting right after. Head on, ARMY: we only have to wait a little over 10 months for the return of the sun itself.

When is SUGA coming back from the military?

SUGA was the third member to enlist, and his return is set for June 21, 2025 – one year and six months from now. He enlisted on September 22, after wrapping up his world tour, however, he might be stationed for longer than 18 months, as he started the required service in a different branch. Unlike J-Hope and Jin, the rapper is engaged in social service work instead of on-site combat – lasting about 21 months. This is likely due to an injury he sustained on his shoulder for years, rendering him unfit for such a physically demanding role in the military.

When is RM coming back from the military?

RM is one of the members whose enlistment process has started, but he hasn’t officially entered the military grounds just yet. According to Reuters, the leader of BTS will reportedly enlist on December 11, and if he enters the combat branch of the military, his return will be on June 11, 2025 – exactly 18 months after his enlistment date. Just in time for BTS to celebrate their 12th-anniversary comeback.

When is Jimin coming back from the military?

Alongside the announcement that RM was starting the enlistment process, there also came confirmation that the youngest BTS members would all commence their required military service. As for Jimin, the singer will reportedly start his conscription on December 12. If he also enters a non-social service branch, Jimin will return after 18 months, on June 12, 2025 – also in time for BTS to grace the stage again as a group.

When is V coming back from the military?

Per Reuters, the second youngest member of BTS will allegedly start his mandatory conscription on December 11, marking his discharge date on June 11., 2025. RM and V will reportedly start their service together; however, the singer has supposedly signed up to train with the Special Task Force of the Army’s capital defense command – a counter-terrorism unit at the Nonsan Training Center. The training will allegedly still last 18 months, so we’ll have to survive without his handsome face for a bit.

When is Jungkook coming back from the military?

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, will allegedly start the required military service alongside Jimin, on December 12 – meaning his return is set for June 12. Although the official enlistment dates haven’t been confirmed by HYBE – which often doesn’t disclose dates for safety precautions – the four members are at least all confirmed to enlist around the same time and to return to ARMY just as they celebrate another year together.

Hang in there, ARMY – we’ll have the boys back in 2025.